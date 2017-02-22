The Ultimate Photography Bundle 2017

Ultimate-Bundles.com brings us an amazing group of educational products for photographers at every skill level. For $147 gain access to some of the top photography tutorials, e-books, and training videos to jumpstart your career in 2017! Valued at over $4,000, this bundle is a huge bargain for those aspiring to grow their business to new heights through the power of education!

SLR Lounge has contributed with our best-selling tutorial: Recreating Golden Hour, where we show you how simple it is to use flash to mimic the sun. You can also stream this workshop as part of SLRL Premium or purchase it in the SLRL store now!

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 8am EST to Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11:59pm EST

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 8am EST to Monday, February 27, 2017 at 11:59pm EST Price : $147

: $147 Total Value: $4,113.97

$4,113.97 What’s Included: 10 e-courses, 16 ebooks, 4 training videos, & 11 interactive tools

10 e-courses, 16 ebooks, 4 training videos, & 11 interactive tools Purchase here

Here is the complete list of products included in the Ultimate Photography Bundle for 2017!

Camera Essentials

iPhone Photo Academy by Emil Pakarklis ($97.00) Featured eCourse

Master Your DSLR by David Molnar ($297.00) Featured eCourse

Mastering Photography by Andrew Gibson ($12.00)

Mastering Lenses by Andrew Gibson ($14.00)

Editing

Master Editing in Lightroom eCourse by David Molnar ($297.00) Featured eCourse

Photoshop 101: From Zero to Sixty in One Hour by David Molnar ($197.00) Featured eCourse

The Cole’s Classroom Lightroom Presets Bundle by Cole’s Classroom ($227.00) Featured Collection

2 Lil Owls Texture Bundle by Denise Love ($170.00)

Kodachrome Presets by Gavin Gough ($20.00)

MB Glitter Overlays by Morgan Burks ($39.00)

Family Photography

The Photo Fix by Kyle Shultz ($199.00) Featured eCourse

Family Session With Family Posing Guide Combo by Angie Monson ($129.00)

Quick Tip Photo Cards: Printable Cheat Sheets for Moms by Meg Calton ($8.00)

The Key to Natural Posing Workshop by Katie Evans ($97.00)

The Posing Playbook…For Kids Who Don’t Do Posing by Tamara Lackey ($89.00)

Inspiration & Style

See U Lite by Jeremy Cowart ($179.00) Featured eCourse

Photograph the Everyday: Understanding Light & Composition by

Courtney Slazinik ($199.00) Featured eCourse

Mastering Composition by Andrew Gibson ($14.00)

Recreating Golden Hour: Using Flash to Mimic the Sun by SLR Lounge ($39.00)

Teen Photographer Magazine by Megan Roberts ($11.94)

Landscape Photography

Milky Way Mastery by Joshua Dunlop ($147.00) Featured eCourse

Cityscape Photography: The Comprehensive Guide by Richard Schneider ($59.00)

The Black & White Landscape by Andrew Gibson ($14.00)

The Black & White Landscape Companion by Andrew Gibson ($14.00)

Niche Photography

Shot in the Dark: Your Guide to Low Light Food Photography by Trisha Hughes ($12.00)

Take Better Blog Photos: Become a Better Blogger with Better Photos in

About 8 Weeks by Holly McCaig ($39.00)

The Candid Portrait by Andrew Gibson ($14.00)

Travel Photographer’s Handbook by Gavin Gough ($25.00)

The Business of Photography

6 Weeks To 6 Figures Business Course! by Zach & Jody Gray ($599.00) Featured eCourse

The KJ Marketing Jumpstart by Katelyn James ($179.00) Featured eCourse

5-Piece Photography Business & Client Forms by Sallyann Ralph ($20.00)

Boutique Studio Email Templates by Jeff & Erin Youngren ($49.00)

Get Booked by Amy Fraughton ($49.00)

Going Pro: Recipe for Success by Digital Photography School ($49.99)

How to Sell: The Complete Online System Workflow by WordSmith for Photographers ($175.00)

Luxury Marketing Magazine Template by Melissa Love ($39.00)

Peripheral Vision: How To Create Multiple Streams Of Income For

Photographers by Melissa Bolton ($17.00)

Photographers Welcome Packet by Heidi Haden ($45.00)

Photography Marketing Boards Bundle | Modern Lettering by Birdesign ($18.00)

Photo Overlays | Booking by Birdesign ($16.00)

Plan It by Rachel Brenke ($199.00)

Bonuses

$25 gift certificate to Artsy Couture ($25 value)

60-day Canva trial ($26 value) **new customers only

1 year digital subscription to Click Magazine ($36 value)

$15 gift certificate to Loktah ($15 value)

FREE download of Noiseless for Mac from Macphun ($60 value) **customers who already own Noiseless download Tonality for Mac FREE

1 month free of Meet Edgar ($75 value) **25% off for current monthly subscribers and 10% discount for current annual subscribers

6 months free of Pixpa’s starter plan ($60 value)

$25 gift certificate off all products -OR- $40 toward a camera bag from Porteen Gear ($25-$40 value) **cannot be used toward Stormy Kromer products

$20 off the Portrait Package PLUS FREE Black Snoot and an 8″ Bounce

Card Set from Spinlight 360 ($60)

1 free year to StickyFolios ($120 value) **new customers only

Purchase the Ultimate Photography Bundle here!