Amazon Prime Day Deal Tracker For Photographers

It’s that time of year again! Amazon Prime Day is back, and promises to be bigger than ever. The third annual “Amazon Prime Day” is today (Tuesday July 11, 2017) but the deals have already begun rolling in, and we’ll be be continuously updating this post throughout the day with the best, and most relevant photography-related deals as we sift through the rough to find the diamonds.

If you’re not familiar with Prime Day, it’s essentially a 1-day flash sale on thousands of items from Amazon, with the caveat being that to take advantage of them you must be an Amazon Prime. Should you get Prime to take advantage of this? That depends, but Prime usually runs about $100 a year and depending on what you’re buying you could offset the price easily. Even if you’re not sure, there’s a 30-day free trial you can sign up for. In addition, if you’re a student with a .edu email address you can get a whopping 6 month free trial and 50% off Prime right now! Check that out here.

What To Expect

Amazon will be adding new deals for Prime Day almost by the minute throughout the entire day, and many of those will be Lightning deals. These deals are highly discounted deals that last only for a few hours. They happen every day on Amazon anyway, but on Prime Day they are rampant and the ones to really look out for. Basically, if you see something you want, act fast.

Of course as with any big sale, there are a few great deals hidden in a sea of average ones. So we’re here to help you navigate through them so that you can save some cash on things you need (or just want) for your photography hobby or business.

To get started, check out the full Camera and Photo Section of Prime Day.

Below are a few of the more notable items sales and the ones that are going fast. We will continue to update this page as the sale progresses.

Amazon Prime Day Photo/Tech-Related Deals

Batteries

Memory Cards, Hard Drives & Storage

Cameras & Lenses

Mobile Phones & Mobile Accessories

Camera Bags

Computers & Computer Cameras

Tripods & Accessories

Music & Random Tech

