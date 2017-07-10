Amazon Prime Day Deal Tracker For Photographers
It’s that time of year again! Amazon Prime Day is back, and promises to be bigger than ever. The third annual “Amazon Prime Day” is today (Tuesday July 11, 2017) but the deals have already begun rolling in, and we’ll be be continuously updating this post throughout the day with the best, and most relevant photography-related deals as we sift through the rough to find the diamonds.
If you’re not familiar with Prime Day, it’s essentially a 1-day flash sale on thousands of items from Amazon, with the caveat being that to take advantage of them you must be an Amazon Prime. Should you get Prime to take advantage of this? That depends, but Prime usually runs about $100 a year and depending on what you’re buying you could offset the price easily. Even if you’re not sure, there’s a 30-day free trial you can sign up for. In addition, if you’re a student with a .edu email address you can get a whopping 6 month free trial and 50% off Prime right now! Check that out here.
What To Expect
Amazon will be adding new deals for Prime Day almost by the minute throughout the entire day, and many of those will be Lightning deals. These deals are highly discounted deals that last only for a few hours. They happen every day on Amazon anyway, but on Prime Day they are rampant and the ones to really look out for. Basically, if you see something you want, act fast.
Of course as with any big sale, there are a few great deals hidden in a sea of average ones. So we’re here to help you navigate through them so that you can save some cash on things you need (or just want) for your photography hobby or business.
To get started, check out the full Camera and Photo Section of Prime Day.
Below are a few of the more notable items sales and the ones that are going fast. We will continue to update this page as the sale progresses.
Amazon Prime Day Photo/Tech-Related Deals
Batteries
- AmazonBasics AAA Performance Alkaline Batteries (100-Pack)
- EBL 16 Pack AA 2800mAh Rechargeable Batteries with Battery Storage Case
Memory Cards, Hard Drives & Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 1TB
- SanDisk 32GB Ultra Class 10 SDHC UHS-I Memory Card Up to 80MB
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter
- SanDisk Cruzer 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive
- SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 128GB for iPhone and iPad
- Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive USB 3.0
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0
- WD 4TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive – USB 3.0
- WD 1TB Black USB 3.0 My Passport Portable External Hard Drive and SanDisk Ultra 16GB Dual Drive USB Type-C Bundle
Cameras & Lenses
- Rokinon DS50M-C Cine DS 50 mm T1.5 AS IF UMC Full Frame Cine Lens for Canon EF Cameras
- Rokinon Cine DS DS24M-C 24mm T1.5 ED AS IF UMC Full Frame Cine Wide Angle Lens for Canon EF
- Rokinon DS50M-C Cine DS 50 mm T1.5 AS IF UMC Full Frame Cine Lens for Canon EF Cameras
- Rokinon 8mm Ultra Wide F/3.5 Fisheye Lens
- Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Film Camera
- Kodak PIXPRO SP360 4K Premier Pack VR Camera
- YI 4K Sports and Action Video Camera (US Edition) White Pearl
- YI 4K+/60fps Action Camera with Waterproof Case, Plus Voice Control, 12MP RAW image & EIS at 4K/30fps (Black)
Mobile Phones & Mobile Accessories
- Apple Watch 1M Magnetic Charging Cable, White
- AUKEY Ora iPhone Camera Lens, 0.45x 120° Wide Angle + 15x Macro Clip-on Cell Phone Camera Lenses Kit for Samsung, Android Smartphones, iPhone
- **Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Unlocked Phone – US Version (Midnight Black) + 2017 Gear VR W/Controller + Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand
Camera Bags
- VINTA VINTA | S-Series – (Forest) Travel & Camera Bag/Backpack
- VINTA VINTA | S-Series – (Charcoal) Travel & Camera Bag/Backpack
- Booq SP-GRY Slimpack, Gray
- Lowepro Photo Hatchback 22L AW. Outdoor Day Camera Backpack for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras
- Fujifilm Instax Groovy Camera Case – Pink
- AmazonBasics Trekker Camera Backpack – Black
Computers & Computer Cameras
- ASUS C201PA-DS02 11.6 inch Chromebook (1.8GHz Quad-Core, 4GB LPDDR3, 16GB eMMC), Navy Blue
- Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920, Widescreen Video Calling and Recording, 1080p Camera, Desktop or Laptop Webcam
- ASUS P-Series P2540UA-AB51 business standard Laptop, 7th Gen Intel Core i5, 2.5GHz (3M Cache, up to 3.1GHz), FHD Display, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home, Fingerprint, TPM, 9hrs battery life
Tripods & Accessories
- JOBY GorillaPod SLR Zoom. Flexible Tripod with Ballhead Bundle for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras Up To 3kg. (6.6lbs)
Music & Random Tech
- Sony SRSHG1/YEL Hi-Res Wireless Speaker
- Huawei + Harman Kardon MediaPad M3 8.0 Octa Core 8.4″ Android (Marshmallow) +EMUI Tablet, WiFi only, 64GB, Luxurious Gold (US Warranty)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7″; 32 GB Wifi Tablet (Black)
- Amazon Echo – Black
#AmazonPrimeDay Twitter Chatter
Check out some of the chatter around Amazon Prime on Twitter in the box below.
Be sure to check camelcamelcamel.com or PriceZombie.com for price history. Sometimes, the great deals aren’t that great
I’ve used those, and I agree when it comes to Amazon pricing in general. That said, the Lightning Sales and Prime Day Sales are actually very good from what I can see.
Just picked up a Pelican 1650, thanks for the heads up!
You’re more than welcome. We’ll be scrounging around for the best deals today. Adding more as we speak, but let us know how you get on with the Pelican. Cheers Curtis