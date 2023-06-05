Profoto is currently offering enticing $300-$600 rebates and other offers on their B10X Single and Duo Kits. Boasting a compact size, exceptional power, and unwavering performance reliability, these flash units are a great addition to every photographer’s toolkit. Take a closer look at the details below.

Rebates for United States and Canada

If you’re in the US or Canada, here’s what you can get through the Profoto website (or contact your local dealer):

Buy a B10X/B10X Plus Single Kit and get a $300 instant rebate in the checkout.

Buy a B10X/B10X Plus Duo kit and get a $600 instant rebate in the checkout.

*Offer is valid until June 30, 2023, or as long as supplies last.

Click here for more info

Deal for Europe and Japan

For Europe and Japan, buy a B10X/B10X Plus single or duo kit and choose one of the promotional offers on the Profoto Website (or contact your local dealer).

Only one promo code can be used per order:

B10X or B10X Plus:

Connect – free of charge

Promo code: B10X_Connect

Promo code: B10X_Connect Li-lon Battery for B10 – free of charge

Promo code: B10X_Battery

Promo code: B10X_Battery Connect Pro – 50% discount

Promo code: B10X_Connect Pro

B10X or B10X Plus Duo Kit:

2 pcs of Li-lon batteries for B10 – free of charge

Promo code: B10X_Duo_2xBattery

Promo code: B10X_Duo_2xBattery Li-lon Battery for B10 and Connect – free of charge

Promo code: B10X_Duo_Battery_Connect

Promo code: B10X_Duo_Battery_Connect Connect Pro – free of charge

Promo code: B10X Duo Connect Pro

Offer is valid until June 30, 2023, or as long as supplies last. If purchasing off of the Profoto website, note that the method of receiving the offers may differ by dealer. Contact your local Profoto dealer for details.

Click here for more info

About the B10X and the B10X Plus

The Profoto B10X and B10X Plus are compact and powerful flash units with versatile features and unparalleled design and build quality. Here are a few primary features that make these strobes stand out.

Portability: The B10X is designed to be lightweight and compact, making it convenient for on-location shoots or situations where mobility is important.

Power and Performance: Despite their compact size, the B10X Plus delivers up to 500Ws of flash power and the B10 delivers up to 250Ws of flash power, allowing you to illuminate your subjects effectively. The flash duration is also very short, enabling you to freeze fast-paced action with ease.

Versatility: The B10X is a versatile lighting tool that can be used in various shooting scenarios. It features TTL (Through-The-Lens) functionality, which enables automatic exposure control, as well as high-speed sync (HSS) capabilities for shooting with fast shutter speeds. It also supports both continuous LED light and flash, providing flexibility for both photography and videography.

Battery Life: The B10X incorporates a long-lasting and interchangeable lithium-ion battery, which provides extended shooting time. This feature is especially valuable for photographers who work on location or in environments without easy access to power sources.

High-quality Light Output: Profoto is renowned for its exceptional lighting quality, and the B10X lives up to that reputation. It produces a clean and consistent light output with accurate color rendering, ensuring professional-grade results.

User-Friendly Interface and Ergonomics: The B10X features an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, with a clear display and straightforward controls. This user-friendly design simplifies the operation and adjustment of settings, allowing photographers to focus more on their creative vision.

The Profoto B10 and B10X in Use | Sample Images

Below are some of the images Pye Jirsa has created with the Profoto B10 series of flash units.