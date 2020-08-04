Nikon has announced another ‘Trade-Up‘ program, but this time they’ve added an introductory trade-in offer for those ready to experience Nikon’s new entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z 5. The Nikon Z 5 is a feature-packed mirrorless camera designed for those ready to start their full-frame journey and unlock their creative potential.

The Z 5 is scheduled to be available to customers starting on August 27 and to coincide with this release, an introductory trade-in offer is now available through Sunday, September 27, 2020. Consumers can easily upgrade to the Nikon Z mirrorless camera system by trading-in any working camera from any brand, and save $100 on the new Nikon Z 5 in addition to your camera’s trade-in value.*

[Related Reading: Nikon Z5 Announced | Dual Card Slots And IBIS For $1,399]

This introductory offer is retroactively valid for customers who have already pre-ordered, as well as new pre-orders / orders of the camera body or additional lens kit configurations at Nikon authorized dealers or through the Nikon Store. For more information about the Trade Up to the Z program, including full terms and conditions, please visit nikonusa.com/ztradeup.

The recently announced Nikon Z 5 includes sophisticated features inherited from the award-winning Z 7 and Z 6 and Nikon’s next-generation Z mount at an unprecedented value. With an incredibly robust feature set, including a 24.3-megapixel Full Frame sensor, dual memory card slots, in-camera vibration reduction (VR) image stabilization, 4K UHD video and the perfect balance of seamless automation and full manual controls, creators can effortlessly capture and share their artistic passions, travel adventures and so much more.

The high-performance AF system easily locks onto and tracks subjects throughout the frame, while also offering Eye-Detection AF for humans, cats, and dogs. When paired with the new ultra-compact NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens, the Z 5 is the ideal companion to document it all, from street-side portraits to epic landscapes.

[Related Reading: Nikon Releases New Firmware Updates For the Mirrorless Z Systems]

For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the new Nikon Z 5, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

Check Pricing & Availability of Nikon Z Mirrorless Cameras Here;

Adorama | B&H | Amazon