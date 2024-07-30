Outdoor & Nature photography is a broad category that can range from landscapes & seascapes to wildlife, or even flowers and bugs and other flora or fauna. Some nature photographers are practically photojournalists, documenting the life and behavior of a wild animal, and other nature photographers are purely interested in creating fine art imagery. With such a diverse range of subjects, the required camera equipment is equally broad. What is the best camera for nature photography? Indeed, it may depend on what your favorite subject is!

This article will focus primarily on general nature & landscape photography, and will recommend cameras that excel at as many things as possible! If you are interested in a more specialized focus, see some of our links below…

This is a continually updated collection of guides, that include some of the latest cameras and lenses on the market, and also some of the best values from previous generations.

Whether you’re on a very tight budget or have an unlimited one, this guide will help you pick the absolute best camera for outdoor photography!

Best Camera For Nature Photography | Consideration: Full Frame VS Crop-Sensor

In our opinion, nature photography is one of the primary areas of photography where both full-frame and crop-sensor cameras can be used professionally to create stunning results. For many different types of subjects, though not all, nature photographers will often find themselves using their lowest ISO, and working from a tripod capturing a relatively static scene, with their aperture stopped down.

What does this mean? It means that much of the advantages of a big, heavy, expensive full-frame camera system are lost!

If you spend almost all your time at ISO 100, and focusing on a static subject, or even focusing manually from a tripod, then there is a very good chance you will be more than happy to use an APSC camera, or even one that is 5-10+ years old!

Therefore, although full-frame sensors are indeed a bit superior to smaller sensors in certain ways, crop sensors are a force to be reckoned with in the world of general outdoor photography. I you can’t afford a whole set of exotic lenses or a full-frame camera body, don’t worry, there are plenty of affordable options that still deliver incredible results.

Also, even if money is no object, some people would still prefer to carry lightweight, compact equipment. Maybe a crop sensor system is still the best choice. In fact, if your favorite subjects are things like telephoto wildlife photography, or high-magnification macro photography, having a crop sensor camera works beautifully.

Of course, always make your decisions based on personal needs and preferences, not numbers and charts, or even internet opinions! Part of the fun of photography is the gear, indeed, so get whatever kit makes you happy!

Some of the main things to consider in a nature photography camera are these:

Resolution: Are you going to be making huge prints of your images, or mainly just sharing them online?

Are you going to be making huge prints of your images, or mainly just sharing them online? Durability: No matter what, you want a nature photography camera that can handle at least a little bit of rugged terrain, bad weather, etc.

No matter what, you want a nature photography camera that can handle at least a little bit of rugged terrain, bad weather, etc. Autofocus performance: This might be almost irrelevant if you only photograph landscapes and still scenes, or it might be critical if you photograph a lot of wildlife or other active subjects.

This might be almost irrelevant if you only photograph landscapes and still scenes, or it might be critical if you photograph a lot of wildlife or other active subjects. Special features: A lot of nature photography might involve things like focus stacking and/or high-resolution pixel-shift techniques, so, do a little extra research into whichever camera catches your eye at first.

A lot of nature photography might involve things like focus stacking and/or high-resolution pixel-shift techniques, so, do a little extra research into whichever camera catches your eye at first. Video Performance: If you do shoot video, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the specs of the cameras we’re recommending here, because a lot of them could be terrible for video, while others are absolutely the best!

Best Nature Photography Cameras | Value/Budget Winners

First and foremost, let’s be honest. If you’re a nature photographer, then you know it can be an expensive hobby, but it shouldn’t have to be. So, we are organizing this list into different groups. The first group are the cameras that we genuinely believe are some of the best nature photography cameras, however, we are giving a lot of priority to value as well. In other words, there might be some better options, but those better options are much more expensive, which can ruin the value factor. We’ll get to those “absolute best” cameras second, but first, let’s look at the best nature cameras with the best value.

Sony A7CR ($2,998)

You might think that a nearly $3K camera doesn’t belong on a “budget” list, and you would have a good point. However, let’s consider the value: The Sony A7CR offers a staggering 61 megapixels, using the same sensor as the ~$3,500 Sony A7R V. The image quality from this sensor is more than good enough to create nature photos that could hang in a museum gallery.

For perspective, just a few years ago such high resolution numbers were only available from medium format digital cameras costing multiple times more. Those systems were severely limited as to lens selection, plus, the bodies and lenses were absolutely enormous.

So, for this reason, we have to give a nod to Sony for putting literally the best full-frame sensor (for nature photography) ever made in such an incredibly portable, affordable full-frame mirrorless camera.

Nikon Z5 ($996-1,296)

Now we get to the shockingly low-cost, value-oriented winner for nature photographers: The Nikon Z5. Depending on which rebates are available, it can dip below $1,000 which is truly wild considering the spec sheet. It’s got a fantastic sensor that delivers beautiful images at any ISO. This makes it perfect for the nature photographer who might be capturing a dramatic sunset landscape one moment, then doing a late-night time-lapse of the Milk Way later.

It’s got in-camera stabilization and dual card slots; two features almost completely absent from full-frame cameras even below the $2K mark these days.

Plus, there is one huge advantage that you really don’t want to miss as a nature photographer: The incredible Nikon Z-mount, with some amazing lenses that also fit the “value winner” criteria. You can have a super-zoom that covers 28-400mm with impressive image quality, or you can have a more modest option such as the 24-200mm, or the 24-120mm.

Also, the Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S is one of the coolest lenses that a landscape/travel photographer could want; it goes to 14mm, and yet is almost as small as a kit lens! If you’re on a budget, yet want one of the most promising futures in digital camera technology, a Z5 and a 14-30mm (paired with any of the mid-range or super-zoom lenses are a solid, versatile investment.

The Z5 has good enough battery life for a day or two of hiking and casual outdoor photography, accepts direct USB charging & power for charging/power in the field, and is probably the most professionally weather-sealed full-frame camera ever to appear in its price range.

[Read our Nikon Z5 review]

Nikon Z7 II ($2,296)

Next we have one of my favorite nature photography cameras on the market today. The Z7 II is literally double the price of the Z5, but the value is equal or greater. Why? It’s all about the 45-megapixel sensor! The images are gorgeous, of course, but the Z7 II offers one subtle, unique feature that nature photographers will appreciate in harsh, dramatic lighting conditions: a native base ISO of 64!

It’s hard to quantify just why this camera earns a spot on this list, but part of it is simply in the handling of the camera. Nikon just creates an excellent user experience; the camera “gets out of the way”, and works intuitively while you’re out in the field. Also, Nikon’s high-end professional cameras are some of the most rugged, “indestructible” cameras on the market, with extensive weather sealing, and robust mechanics that just keep working hard for you…

Sony A7R III ($1,998)

When it comes to value and performance, Sony really hit its stride with this 42-megapixel full-frame mid-range camera. It is significantly better than all of its predecessors, in fact, it represents one of the biggest leaps forward in the entire history of mirrorless!

Despite being many years old now, the Sony A7R III delivers image quality that is on par with all its successors, for a fraction of the price.

[Read our in-depth Sony A7R III review here!]

Combine incredible image quality with a body that has numerous much-welcomed features such as incredible battery life, dual card slots, and great autofocus plus decent weather sealing, and you’ve got one of the best all-around cameras on the market today. They’re still around $1200-1500 used, and $1999 brand-new most of the time, but if you can afford it, you’ll be happy you saved up for it.

(2021 UPDATE: If we see a Sony A7 IV, it may contain a lot of upgrades for other types of photographers, especially in terms of autofocus, but it probably won’t be that much better for landscape photography, so in our opinion, go ahead and buy an A7 III now if you’ve got some big landscape photography adventure plans coming up! Alternately, consider the Sony A7C, however it is a serious compromise in terms of ergonomic controls and some features.)

Sheer Performance & Image Quality Champions

Now we are getting to our absolute top recommendations. These cameras all represent the absolute best that money can buy, at least when it comes to nature photography, that is. (In other words, we are obviously omitting the flagship pro cameras that cost $5-6K or more, because article is specifically about ALL of nature photography.

Nikon D850

If you have an unlimited budget and the highest standards, the best cameras for landscape and nature photography are definitely the Nikon D850, and its mirrorless sibling, the Nikon Z7 II. Currently, the best all-around image quality DSLR on the market, (D850) and a nearly identical sensor in the mirrorless realm, (Z7 II), these two cameras are worlds apart, and yet familiar.

Simply put, you can’t go wrong if the factors of image quality and robust, reliable operation are your primary concerns; the D850’s image quality is the current reigning champion for all-around full-frame landscapes, with its base ISO of 64. The mirrorless Nikon Z7 II (like its predecessor the original Z7) …builds on this legacy, with new technology such as in-body stabilization and neat functions like focus stacking, and of course the already impressive full-frame Z-mount lens lineup.

The Z7 II is, according to people who are brave enough to actually take cameras apart, the most highly weather-sealed mirrorless camera on the market, and generally impressively robust in its construction, making it a great choice for all types of outdoor photography.

(Then again, if you’re not going to make huge prints with your images, you can get all of the Z7 II’s impressive functionality in the Z6 II, or the even more affordable Z5, too!)

Sony A7R V

With incredible resolution and overall image quality that rivals medium format digital cameras, Sony’s most recent A7R-series camera is one of the best full-frame camera bodies that money can buy: incredible dynamic range, clean images overall, and ~60 megapixels to harness some of the sharpest lenses on the market today.

The Sony E/FE lens selection didn’t always have an abundance of options, especially for wide-angle landscape shooters who didn’t want to deal with lens adapters for their old DSLR lenses. However, now, there are innumerable “exotic” options available, whether you photograph landscapes, nightscapes, wildlife, macro, …or all of the above!

The ace up Sony’s sleeve, however, is their industry-leading autofocus performance. If you do a little more wildlife photography than traditional landscape photography, that could put the A7R V in the lead above all others, with its powerful AF system that rivals even the flagship Sony A1.

Canon EOS R5 II ($4,299)

Canon’s latest full-frame mirrorless camera builds on the already impressive EOS R5, with its 45-megapixel sensor that allows 8K raw video capture for those of you looking to make the next IMAX / Discovery nature documentary film.

Canon cameras have always been liked by nature and outdoor photographers for two reasons: the camera bodies themselves are just so easy to use, (and rugged!) …plus, the Canon RF lens selection is absolutely stellar, with truly exotic, unprecedented lenses such as the 10-20mm f/4 L IS STM. Yes, that’s right, a full-frame 10-20mm zoom, and it’s not a fisheye lens!)

So, whether your nature photography interests include landscapes, nightscapes, wildlife, or maybe extreme sports, the Canon R5 II is one of the best all-around performers with one of the most exotic lens selections on the market. (Of course if you’re on more of a tight budget, for either money or weight, Canon also has some winners for you, such as the relatively tiny Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L and RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II ($3,999) & Fujifilm GFX 100S II ($4,999)

Last but not least, the “luxury item” that definitely counts as the most exotic pair of cameras on this list: The Fujifilm GFX medium format digital cameras. Medium format originally wasn’t even on this list, because it simply didn’t present a good enough value to nature photographers; the cameras and lenses were way too big and heavy, extremely expensive. Camera features were limited, lens selection was even more limited, so, generally speaking, you were just better off getting a high-end full-frame camera instead.

This is no longer the case! Although these options are indeed expensive, they present a value that high-end fine-art nature photographers will appreciate.

The two cameras are pretty similar, with the biggest difference of course being the resolution; The Fuji GFX 100S II, as its name implies, offers a staggering 100 megapixels, whereas its more affordable sibling offers half the resolution.

Additionally, the lens selection for the GFX mount is now very diverse and impressive, with a wide range of focal lengths, and even portability and affordability!

Best Camera For Nature Photography | APSC & Micro Four Thirds

These cameras deserve their own separate category, because for some photographers, even if money is no object, portability might be! Or, of course, if you’re on a budget AND you’re looking for something compact & lightweight, you’re definitely in the right place!

Fuji’s flagship APS-C cameras are shockingly affordable, considering their image quality and the rest of their spec sheets. The X-T5 is Fuji’s main flagship landscape photography camera for the X mount. Its little sibling, the X-T50, is almost as impressive, with the same sensor similarly professional build quality, and many of the same performance/features.

These cameras boast flagship autofocus, great battery life, and impressive 4K video for those nature photographers who don’t just shoot stills.

The 40-megapixel sensor they share is the best, highest-resolution APSC sensor on the market, making it perfect for for nature photographers who are on a budget of money and/or weight. Besides the phenomenal resolution, there is also excellent dynamic range thanks to Fuji’s unique X-Trans sensor, and of course, since Fujifilm was a film company for decades before digital cameras hit the mainstream, …just the best color science known to landscape photographers, AKA, the “Velvia” film simulation mode.

Lastly, Fuji’s X-mount has some of the best APS-C lenses available for landscape photographers, with weather sealing, excellent sharpness, and impressive portability for those outdoor photographers who plan to travel great distances and work in challenging conditions!

Sony A6700 ($1398)

Sony’s flagship APSC camera is a real winner, too. Very compact, and not as fully-featured as the flagship Fuji X-T5, but still an impressive performer. For just under $1,400, you get access to Sony’s impressive autofocus system, in one of its most portable form. This makes it a perfect camera for those who do all sorts of nature photography, from landscapes to wildlife.

One of the best advantages of the Sony E-mount is its abundance of lenses, and lately Sony’s APSC lens options have expanded greatly, too! You will find excellent lenses for all types of photography from landscapes and nightscapes to macro and telephoto wildlife work.

[Read our full Sony A6700 review]

OM Systems Olympus OM-1 mk2 ($)

If you’re looking for one of the most portable options, with many impressive next-generation features, Olympus is one of the most unique offerings on the market. It’s not just the fact that a Micro Four Thirds camera sensor is even smaller than APSC, with its 2X crop. No, Olympus camera bodies themselves are special: They’re miniature flagships!

That’s right, despite being small enough to fit into my jacket pocket, the Olympus flagship cameras have extremely rugged (mostly metal) build quality, and some of the most impervious weather sealing on the market.

For outdoor photographers who are are going to be shooting in utterly terrible conditions, no other professional camera is as compact as the OM-1 series and its predecessors the OM-D EM-1 series.

Olympus has one trick up its sleeve that more adventurous landscape photographers might love to have while out hiking and traveling quickly: a hand-held pixel-shift mode that actually works quite well, delivering 50-megapixel images from the 20-megapixel sensor. The Olympus pixel-shift feature delivers even more finely-detailed images if you have the time to switch to tripod pixel-shift mode, of course.

Best Camera For Nature Photography | Honorable Mentions

Nikon D5300 ($300)

This 24-megapixel crop-sensor DSLR cameras might be an ancient beginner camera, however, its sensors and image quality speaks for itself. If you’re looking for a small, lightweight camera that you can add to your kit as a 2nd camera or a travel kit, the D5300 is one of the most affordable options with the best overall image quality.

Many other photographers are buying mirrorless and full-frame cameras now, so the entry-level DSLR cameras can be found for pennies on the dollar on the used market. And, since a landscape photographer doesn’t need cutting-edge autofocus tracking, or 4K video, the likes of the D5300 offers incredible image quality. Especially at ISO 100, in fact, the 24-megapixel sensor actually rivals full-frame options costing TEN TIMES more!

The Nikon D5300 is also unique because it offers built-in GPS tagging, for all you travel photographers who want to galivant all over the globe, and never wonder, “where on earth did I take this picture?” Lastly, great Nikon DX lenses are also available in abundance, especially on the used market.

Of all the modest, relatively affordable cameras that you might not consider for landscape photography, the Fuji X-S20 is one of the most cutting-edge of the bunch. While most of the other cameras in this category are mentioned because they’re so old that they’re a great value when you buy them used, the Fuji X-S0 is brand-new, yet it’s packed with great features at an affordable price.

Most notably are, of course, the flagship sensor borrowed from the Fuji X-T4, and a physical body that offers a solid, rugged design with weather sealing, great ergonomics for hand-holding your adventure photos while on the trail. Last but not least, it’s one of the most affordable current-generation cameras to offer sensor-based image stabilization.

Canon EOS R8 ($1,299)

Another one of the newest cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R8 is also one of the most affordable. (Though still far more expensive than most of the other budget-friendly options on this list!

The Canon EOS R8 does have a lot of beginner-oriented features and general performance that might frustrate serious nature photographers, however, a hobbyist or beginner will likely appreciate its simplicity and affordability. Oh, and the R8 has probably the best autofocus system of any of these “honorable mention” cameras. too.

Canon 6D ($350)

The Canon 6D is another ancient classic, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” outdoor photographer’s dream camera. It is one of the lightest full-frame DSLR bodies around, and delivering great image quality from its 20-megapixel sensor that is, in fact, slightly better than the “mk2” successor. The built-in GPS and professional weather sealing will make any adventure photographer very happy. Plus, any nightscape/astro-landscape photographer will love the stunning high ISO performance, that is still competitive to this day.

(Click HERE to read our 6D review, from 12 years ago!)

Of course, this camera is outdated by well over a decade, so it is only on this list because you can find them in great condition for $350-400. An absolute bargain considering that it was the equivalent of current cameras costing $2K+!

As with all of our older recommendations from 5-10+ years ago, these cameras are mainly meant as an extreme budget option, and will only suit photographers who are looking for nothing more than excellent image quality in a durable camera body, even if that means a slower camera with much less reliable autofocus.

Pentax K-1/K-1ii ($1696)

This full-frame flagship DSLR from Pentax offers more next-generation features than other DSLRs, things such as built-in stabilization and pixel-shift mode for very high-res images. One feature that is truly unprecedented and not available anywhere else is this: Pentax cameras can use their sensor stabilizer to actually track stars for astrophotography!

So, Pentax is a great choice if you value durability, functionality, and overall features, without breaking the bank. The original Pentax K-1 can even be found for as little as $1000 used, and yet it offers robust, flagship durability including weather sealing that rivals that of Nikon and Canon’s most expensive flagships. So, once again, if you like the nostalgia of optical viewfinders, but you want as many modern perks as possible, check out the Pentax K-1 lineup.

Conclusion | The Best Nature Photography Cameras

This article is only able to cover the most common cameras that are excellent for nature photography, of course. I wish we had the time to mention even more great cameras, but the reality is that we could write two entirely different articles: one on the subject of ultra-compact cameras for landscape photography, and another article entirely dedicated to the merits of medium format digital cameras…

We hope this gear guide has helped you get a good enough idea of your options, and helped you learn about your own priorities when shopping for the right landscape photography camera for you! If you’d like to learn more about what to actually look for in any camera when it comes to landscape photography, read this article HERE.

We’ll look forward to creating more guides for outdoor, nature, and landscape photographers who have more specific interests, so stay tuned!