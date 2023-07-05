The 200mm f/2.0 lens is a dream lens for many portrait and wedding photographers. When captured at the focal length of 200mm and the aperture of f/2.0, the images take full advantage of both compression and extreme shallow depth-of-field to yield a beautiful, dreamy aesthetic. In this article, we will explore why this lens is not only technically impressive but also aesthetically pleasing, showcasing its capabilities through various photography genres.

200mm f/2.0 Options

So why do so few photographers own this lens? The near $6K price tag is likely the primary reason. The inconveniently large size and heavy weight is the other. Just check out the prices and specs of these lenses for Canon, Nikon and Fuji below:

But for those brave souls who are able to lug around the massive, expensive lens and skilled enough to use it with the right compositions (while posing subjects who are dozens of feet away), their results speak for themselves.

We found four incredible photographers who were kind enough to share their favorite 200mm f/2.0 photos with us.

200mm f/2.0 Lens Maternity Photography Examples

When capturing the beauty of an expectant mother, the 200mm f/2.0 lens truly shines. The long focal length enables photographers to capture intimate and emotionally charged moments without intruding on the subject’s personal space. The creamy bokeh produced by the wide aperture creates a dreamy atmosphere, enhancing the tender and loving connection between the mother and her unborn child.

Image Above by Danielle Hagens (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Danielle Hagens (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Danielle Hagens (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Danielle Hagens (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Danielle Hagens (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Danielle Hagens (Instagram | Website)

200mm f/2.0 Lens Fashion and Model Photography Examples

In the world of fashion and model photography, the 200mm f/2.0 lens elevates every shot to another level. Its long focal length allows photographers to capture stunning full-body portraits from a distance, preserving the natural proportions of the model and emphasizing their unique features. The shallow depth of field achieved by the wide aperture produces an alluring separation between the subject and the background, resulting in captivating and high-impact images.

Image Above by Eli Infante (Instagram | Website | Youtube)

Image Above by Eli Infante (Instagram | Website | Youtube)

Image Above by Eli Infante (Instagram | Website | Youtube)

Image Above by Eli Infante (Instagram | Website | Youtube)

Image Above by Roland Sanchez (Instagram | Website)

200mm f/2.0 Lens Family Photography Examples

When it comes to family photography, the 200mm f/2.0 lens offers a fresh perspective. Its long focal length enables photographers to capture candid moments from a distance, allowing the family to interact naturally while creating visually compelling images. Whether it’s a playful interaction between siblings or the loving embrace of parents, the lens’s ability to isolate the subject from the background creates emotionally engaging photographs that freeze precious memories in time.

Image Above by Shana Carter (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Shana Carter (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Shana Carter (Instagram | Website)

Image Above by Roland Sanchez (Instagram | Website)

Conclusion

The 200mm f/2.0 lens is a remarkable tool that deserves recognition for its technical excellence and aesthetic prowess. From maternity photography to fashion shoots and family portraits, this lens consistently delivers breathtaking results. Its wide aperture and long focal length combine to create stunning bokeh, capturing moments with unparalleled sharpness and image quality. Whether you’re a professional photographer or an avid enthusiast, the 200mm f/2.0 lens is undoubtedly an essential addition to your gear, allowing you to create images that evoke emotions and leave a lasting impact.

All of the images in this article were used with direct permission from the artists. Do NOT use or distribute the images without direct consent from the photographers.