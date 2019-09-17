20 Ways to Keep Yourself Inspired in Photography
Struggling trying to find creativity in this busy season? Here are some tips on how to stay inspired.
Long Exposure Photography Tips & Tricks with Jake Estes from B&H at Sony Kando 3.0
Follow along with Jake Estes as he covers some lessons in Long Exposure Photography learned during Sony’s Kando 3.0 experience.
Photographer Captures Wedding Style Photographs of Adorable 5-Year-Old “Couple”
To celebrate her 5-year-old son’s friendship with a girl he rescued from bullies at school, photographer Candice Adelle took the kids out for a grand, wedding-style portrait session.
Check out this HILARIOUS New Ad for the Dell XPS 15 Powered by Intel by Our Friends at Mango Street
Check out this hilarious “how to make the perfect travel video” ad for the Dell XPS Laptop in the way that only Mango Street team can.
Skylum Software Company Feature | Revolutionary Photo Editing Software Powered by Artificial Intelligence
We’re back with our third installment of the Company Feature series, this time highlighting Skylum Software, innovators in AI-powered photo-editing software.
A Cinematic Short Composed from the 400,000 Images Taken By the Rosetta Spacecraft of Comet 67p
Motion designer Christian Stangl and composer Wolfgang Stangl worked together to create a short, cinematic video of Comet 67p, put together solely from almost 400,000 photographs from the Rosetta Spacecraft!
Canon’s Ultimate Cheat Sheet for Taking Landscape Photos
Have you ever been in front of a beautiful scene wanting to capture it with your camera and think: “I wish I had a cheat sheet to help me transform the glorious vista before my eyes into an incredible landscape photo?” Well now you’re in luck!
Sea Captain Captures Nat Geo Worthy Travel and Landscape Portraits | Featured Artist Interview with Zay Yar Lin
Award-winning photographer? Yes. Professional Sea Captain? Also, yes. Zay Yar Lin shares the story behind some of his favorite images and offers insight into his photographic process.
How To Avoid Digital Noise and Grain in Your Photography
Noise is to digital what grain is to film. And just like grain does to film, noise brings a gritty look and feel to an image. Some photographers like the street look of an image with noticeable noise. But there are times when only the sharpest noise free image will do!
The First Three Prime Lenses Pros Should Buy For Canon DSLR
What are the three best professional level prime lenses you should start with for Canon DSLRs?
Best Engagement Photography Locations in Toronto, ON, Canada
Our Best Engagement Photography Location Series continues, this time in Toronto, Canada! Photographer Raph Nogal shares a list of some of the coolest spots to photograph engagement sessions in and around Toronto (or anywhere, for that matter).
Complete Guide to Wedding Photography – Tips and Tricks for Better Photos
The goal for this guide is to go beyond a haphazard list of wedding photography tips and give you a full guide for concept mastery.
