For a lot of photographers, the 16-35mm f/2.8 is the wide-angle option of the Holy-Trinity of lenses. You could find this lens, (or something close to it), in pretty much every professional photographer’s gear bag you would speak too. Well back in February, Canon decided to up the bar once again by releasing it’s much-awaited Mirrorless version, the RF 15-35mm f/2.8 IS USM. Just like it’s other RF siblings in the trio, the R Mount lens brings next level sharpness edge to edge with no visible distortion when looking at real-world images, combined with a 5-stop image stabilization and fast f/2.8 constant aperture, it’s pretty much sure to be the key choice of wide-angle lens needs.

We held this lens at CES, and from our quick on site-testing, it looked incredibly sharp, had the beautiful image quality overall as is expected of L-glass, and the shorter balance is a delight to hand-hold! It is a little smaller than it’s EF glass equivalent, but does come with a pretty hefty price tag as the trade-off.

As of now, each of the lenses we’ve tested for the RF line of mirrorless cameras from Canon have genuinely outperformed all of their EF, so we’ve no doubt that once we get hands-on for a proper and full review with this lens it will be just as amazing.

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM Specs:

Focal Length 15 to 35mm

Maximum Aperture f/2.8

Minimum Aperture f/22

Lens Mount Canon RF

Format Compatibility Full-Frame

Angle of View 110° 30′ to 63°

Minimum Focus Distance 11.02″ / 28 cm

Maximum Magnification 0.21x

Optical Design 16 Elements in 12 Groups

Diaphragm Blades 9, Rounded

Focus Type Autofocus

Image Stabilization Yes

Filter Size 82 mm (Front)

Dimensions (ø x L) 3.48 x 4.99″ / 88.5 x 126.8 mm

Weight 1.85 lb / 840 g

Price – $2,299 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM Product Shots

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM Lens Reviews

Like I mentioned above, we haven’t been able to do a full test with this yet, but we’re very excited to get our hands on it and complete our original review in the very near future. Until then, here are some of our favorites from around the web from other respected sources:

Jared Polin’s Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM Review

Matti Haapoja’s Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM Lens Review

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 Lens Review from Christopher Frost

Brendan van Son’s Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 Review

Canon RF 15-35mm f2.8L Review by Andrew Russell

Peter McKinnon’s Canon RF 15-35mm f2.8 Lens Review

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM Lens Review from Gordon Laing

Conclusion

Pros:

“Smaller” than the EF version

than the EF version Image Stabilization

Fast Autofocus

Clean images edge to edge

No visible distortion

Cons:

High price point

Even though it’s smaller than the EF, it’s still a very large and hefty lens

From what all of these sources say, the Canon Mirrorless RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM sets a new standard for what to expect out of the new mirrorless systems with the only real drawback being the higher price point. Bundled with a much faster autofocus, incredible image stabilization (that Canon users have been waiting for for ages!), and sharp images across the entire frame with no visible distortion, basically, if you’re a mirrorless shooter with Canon, this lens is a must-have! Until we get to do our test of this lens, do you have any questions or concerns you’d like to see addressed in the review? Let us know in the comments below.

