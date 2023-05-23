Pregnancy is a beautiful journey that deserves to be celebrated. Capturing the moments of this special time through a maternity photoshoot allows us to create lasting memories and document the love and anticipation surrounding the arrival of the little one. When it comes to maternity photos, we often focus on the expectant mother and her baby bump, but these sessions also offer a great opportunity to capture both parents. For that reason, you’ll want to consider how to effectively combine couples posing and maternity posing to exceed your clients’ expectations for their maternity session. Previously, we covered 8 Maternity Photography Tips. In this article, we’ll dive more into specifics and show you 15 couple maternity photoshoot ideas, poses, and tips.

Standard Photo Holding Belly

Even though we’re bringing couples into the picture, we still want to direct much of the focus to the baby bump. Start your maternity photoshoot with the classic pose of both partners gently holding the baby bump and looking into the camera, at each other, or kissing. This simple yet powerful pose symbolizes the connection and excitement they share as they prepare to welcome their baby into the world.

Micropose Variations

Add variation to your photoshoot by exploring different microposes, or slight variations on the original pose. For example, instead of looking into the camera, try capturing intimate moments of the couple looking at each other or sharing a tender kiss.

Walking Along the Beach

If you have access to a beach, take advantage of the beautiful scenery and capture candid shots of the couple walking hand in hand along the shoreline. The vastness of the beach and the calming sound of the waves create a serene backdrop for your maternity photos. If you don’t have a beach nearby, there are, of course, other options…

Walking in Natural Parks and Greenery

Embrace the beauty of nature by choosing a natural park or lush greenery as your photoshoot location. Walking together among trees and flowers creates a romantic and serene atmosphere, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the photos. The leaves in the trees add a beautiful glow when backlit during golden hour.

Kissing or Looking at the Belly

Help your clients express their love and anticipation for their baby by capturing tender moments of the partner kissing the baby bump. This is a classic pose for a reason, and it works equally as well for epic environmental portraits or close-up detail shots.

Holding the Belly from Behind

Create an intimate and playful pose by having the partner embrace the pregnant belly from behind while the couple gazes into the distance. This pose beautifully highlights the real star of the show.

Capture candid moments of joy and playfulness by encouraging the partner to lift or playfully interact with the baby bump from behind. This pose adds a touch of lightheartedness to the photos.

Pregnant Woman Leading the Partner for Couple Maternity Photoshoot

Ask the expectant mother to lead her partner in a slow walk before gently guiding her partner’s hand towards her belly. You can easily create a playful sequence of candid photos with a little guidance. Some might argue that “candid” photos refer only to images that were strictly captured with a photojournalistic style and no outside influence. However, we respectfully disagree. We want the photos to look and feel authentic, yes, but we can still accomplish that while composing our shots with a bit of direction.

Lying or Sitting Down Together

Create a cozy and intimate atmosphere by capturing the couple lying down or sitting down together. This pose allows for relaxed interactions that look and feel natural and authentic.



Find a comfortable spot, whether it’s a cozy couch, a grassy field, or a scenic location, and capture moments of togetherness as the couple sits side by side or facing each other. Encourage the couple to talk with one another (while also softly smiling) and interact as they would without a camera present.

Holding the Sonogram or Name

Don’t forget relevant props in your list of couples maternity photoshoot ideas. Incorporate the sonogram of the baby into the photoshoot by capturing moments of both partners holding and admiring the image. This pose represents the excitement and anticipation as they visualize their unborn child.

Doing the Couple Maternity Photoshoot at a Significant Location

Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane by choosing the couple’s first date location as the backdrop for the couples maternity photoshoot. After all, those special early moments likely contributed to the couple wanting to bring a baby into the world. As such, it’s easy to see how this idea can add a romantic and sentimental element to the maternity photoshoot, reminding them of where their love story began and how far they’ve come.

Similarly to the first date premise, if the couple has a shared school or university, consider incorporating it into the photoshoot. If neither of those options work out, perhaps they have a favorite place to visit or relax.

Incorporating the Couple’s Careers, Hobbies, or Other Interests

Infuse the couple maternity photoshoot with personal touches by incorporating elements of their hobbies or careers. Whether it’s playing musical instruments, painting, cooking, or any other shared passion, these props and activities add depth and authenticity to the photos.

Involving the Whole Family

Celebrate the expansion of the family by involving older children or family pets. Few people will hold as significant a place in the newborn’s life as its siblings. Assuming they get along when they’re older, they’ll look back fondly at these pictures of their earliest days together.

Doing Something Playful as a Family

Take the couple maternity photoshoot to the next level by incorporating a playful activity that involves the entire family. Ask them to participate in a playful game, maybe blowing bubbles, or even having a mini picnic. Whatever you decide, make it a family affair. These playful shots not only create lasting memories but also showcase the happiness and laughter that surround the growing family.

Conclusion

A couple maternity photoshoot is an opportunity to document and celebrate the journey of pregnancy. That said, exploring a variety of poses and incorporating personal elements can create memorable images of this unique experience. The anticipation and excitement of becoming parents will give the couple plenty to work with for inspiration. They’ll just need your creative touch to capture it in photos. Remember, try to enjoy the process and do your best to ensure that your clients do, too .