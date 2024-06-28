Balance in photography refers to the distribution of visual elements within a frame to create a sense of harmony or equal weight. Effective balance in photography helps guide the viewer’s eye through the image, contributing to a pleasing and cohesive composition. Balance can be achieved through compositional techniques like symmetry, asymmetry, tonal balance, color balance, and the arrangement of shapes and lines. In this article, we’ll discuss the various types of balance in photography and provide you with examples and inspiration.

Why Balance in Photography is Important

Knowing how to effectively balance objects within a photo is a skill that all photographers should learn. The problem with improperly balanced photographs is that they are, in general, less appealing, and they can feel as if something is missing. The viewer may look at the photo and feel as if something is “off” without even knowing exactly why they feel that way.

Types of Balance in Photography

There are various types of balance in photography, including symmetrical balance (also known as formal balance), asymmetrical balance (also known as informal balance), and radial balance. Understanding these types of balance is essential to create balanced compositions.

Symmetrical Balance and Formal Balance in Photography

Formal balance, which is also known as symmetrical balance, is an important concept in photography. In the previous chapter, we discussed how to achieve symmetrical balance in photography. To achieve symmetrical balance, you need to frame the shot so that identical or similar subjects are repeated symmetrically on each side of a given point.

Informal Balance in Photography (Asymmetrical Balance)

Asymmetrical balance, otherwise known as informal balance, occurs when the visual weight of the elements in the image is not equal, but the composition still feels harmonious. This type of balance is more dynamic and creates a sense of movement and tension in the image. Asymmetrical balance is often seen in landscape photography, street photography, and documentary photography.

Informal balance is a subtle yet important form of balance in photography that requires more attention to detail. Unlike formal balance, which relies on the repetition of identical or similar subjects on both sides of a given point, informal balance is achieved by balancing dissimilar elements on each side of the frame. The size of each element is not always relevant, but having a larger element paired with smaller elements can create a well-balanced composition. Photos that use informal balance are often more appealing to the eye than those that use formal balance. To better understand informal balance, it is helpful to look at several photo examples that effectively showcase it.

Photo by Chang Liu

The photo above is a perfect example of how balance can be achieved even with two subjects of different sizes. The man’s position in the bottom left of the frame is perfectly counterbalanced by the smaller sea creature in the top right corner. Removing either of the subjects would make the photo feel unbalanced. For instance, if the sea creature was not present, the image might feel visually bottom-heavy with the man looking at an empty space above. In such a case, a formal balance with a center-aligned composition might be a better option.

Photo by Shannon Kokoska

This photo serves as another excellent example of how two objects of different sizes can be used to counterbalance each other within the frame. The OUT sign is tall and vertical, while the building is long and horizontal, creating a perfect juxtaposition of size and direction that complement each other. The position of both elements within the frame also provides a proper balance for this photo. In the alternate examples to the right, the photos feel unbalanced. If the building was centered in the frame and placed closer to the sign, a large empty space would be left on the left side of the frame, creating an imbalance. Similarly, if the sign was positioned in the middle of the frame and closer to the building, an empty space on the right side of the frame would make it feel unbalanced.

Radial Balance

Radial balance occurs when the visual elements in the image are arranged around a central point, creating a circular or spiral composition. This type of balance is often seen in nature photography, where the elements are arranged around a focal point like a flower or a tree.

Balance and the Rule of Thirds

Balancing elements in photography becomes important when you frame your shots. If you think about the rule of thirds, you’ll remember that placing the primary subject of your photo off center can help you create a more interesting photo via the concept of “visual tension”.

While this guideline can effectively create balance and visual interest in a photo, it may also lead to a lot of empty space in the image, making it feel incomplete. In certain cases, such empty space may work well for the image, but if it does not, photographers should try to include other objects in the frame to balance the visual weight of the subject and fill the empty space. This will create a more complete and visually appealing composition.

In the image below, see how the sun balances out the couple in the frame.

Factors that Affect Balance

Several factors can affect balance in photography. Here are the primary, most common factors that you can utilize in your photography.

Light vs Dark – A small area of white in a photo can be balanced by a larger area of black, and vice versa. Each one does not have to have the exact same size or intensity.

Colors – Colors can affect the balance of an image. Using colors that are opposite on the color wheel creates a sense of balance and harmony. For example, using red and green can create a balanced composition. Using colors that are too similar can create a sense of monotony and imbalance. A small area of vibrant color can be balanced by a larger area of neutral color. Vibrant colors provide more intensity and therefore large neutral areas can be used to compensate for it.

Lines – Lines can affect the balance of an image. Using diagonal lines creates a sense of tension and movement, while using horizontal or vertical lines creates a sense of stability and balance. Lines can also be used to guide the viewer’s eye through the image, creating a sense of balance and harmony.

Texture – Small areas with interesting textures in a photo can be balanced by larger areas of smooth, un-textured elements. Using too much texture can create a sense of chaos and imbalance, while using too little texture can create a sense of monotony. Using texture in moderation creates a sense of balance and harmony. Space – Space can affect the balance of an image. Using too little space can create a sense of clutter and imbalance, while using too much space can create a sense of emptiness and imbalance. Using space in moderation creates a sense of balance and harmony.

Conclusion

Balance is an essential component of creating visually impactful and engaging images that can connect with viewers on a deeper level. Understanding the different types of balance, how to achieve balance, factors that affect balance, and tips for creating balanced compositions is crucial to creating visually pleasing and meaningful images. Incorporating balance in your photography can take your images to the next level and help you communicate your visual language effectively.