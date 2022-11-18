Adorama has dropped a ton of early Black Friday Deals, making now the best time to load up on the gear you need for next year. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your camera or expand your creative toolkit with new flash modifiers, you’ll want to take full advantage of the lowest prices of the year for most of these products. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below.

Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera Body With Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X R2 TTL Flash Original Price: $3,899 → Early Black Friday Price: $3,699 ($200 OFF). The EOS R5 builds off of the powerful legacy of Canon’s full frame cameras offering next generation refinements in image quality, performance and reliability. It’s an ideal choice for a large range of photographic and cinematographic environments from weddings, portraits, sports, journalism, landscape, cinematography and more.



Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body With Free PC Accessory Bundle Original Price: $2,996.95 → Early Black Friday Price: $2,496.95 ($500 OFF). The D850 is a formidable tool for creators who will not compromise on exceptional image quality and versatility, including both aspiring and professional photographers as well as hobbyists who capture landscapes, weddings, sports, fashion, commercial imagery and multimedia content creators. The powerful new FX-format digital SLR camera is engineered with a range of new technologies, features and performance enhancements that are a direct result of feedback from users, who demand the very best from their camera equipment.



Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens Original Price: $1,196.95 → Early Black Friday Price: $896.95 (25% OFF) Go next level with this light, nimble full frame f/2.8 standard zoom from Nikon. The Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 brings brilliant low-light capabilities, vast depth of field control and beautiful bokeh together with a versatile zoom range and compact rugged design that’s as inspiring for stills as it is for videos.

Panasonic G X Vario 12-35mm F/2.8 II Asph. OIS Lens f/Micro 4/3 With Acc Bundle Original Price: $997.99 – .Early Black Friday Price: $697.99 (30% OFF) Panasonic LUMIX Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds lenses deliver a no-compromise approach to optical performance for modern interchangeable camera enthusiasts and professionals. Built for the outdoors, this professional grade metal body lens features a splash / dustproof design when mounted on a compatible LUMIX G Mirrorless camera.

Fujifilm GFX50S II Mirrorless Digital Camera with GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR Lens Original Price: $4,499 → Early Black Friday price: $3,699 (18% OFF) The GFX System camera packs a 51.4 MP sensor that’s physically bigger than every full-frame sensor by approx. 1.7x, but so wonderfully compact that it’s still similar in size to many full-frame cameras.With an incredibly accurate autofocus system,in-body image stabilization that provides up to 6.5 stops stability for complete handheld freedom, and 19 Film Simulationmodes-created using over 85 years of color science know-how-GFX50S II is sure to produce outstanding results for creatives of every level.

Sigma AF 35mm f/1.4 DG DN ART Lens for Sony E Original Price: $899 → Early Black Friday Price: $749 (17 % OFF). With improved optical performance, and a dust and splashproof design, the new SIGMA 35mm F1.4 DG DN | Art is designed exclusively for mirrorless cameras, with a lightweight, compact form, premium construction, and outstanding optical quality. An evolution of a true classic, the new 35mm F1.4 DG DN | A updates SIGMA’s most popular Art prime to bring an unprecedented level of image quality to E-mount and L-mount camera systems.

Flashpoint XPLOR 600 HSS Battery-Powered Monolight with Built-in R2 2.4GHz Radio Remote System Original Price: $549 → Early Black Friday Price: $399 (27% OFF) The Flashpoint XPLOR600 is the one monolight for all your assignments, all your challenges, backed by industry leader, Flashpoint. The flash features many settings for the pro, like FEC, rapid stroboscopic flash, first or second curtain sync, LED Modeling, upgradable firmware and new camera system compatibility, clear LCD display, plus 11 advanced options features

Flashpoint XPLOR 600PRO R2 TTL Battery-Powered Monolight Kit With Glow ParaPop and C-Stand Original Price $1,258 → Early Black Friday Price: $799 (40% OFF) The compact 600ws marvel invites you to go beyond the straights of wire dependency and soar into the free and easy heights only R2 Radio tenders. This Value Bundle comes with a Flashpoint XPLOR 600 PRO, Glow ParaPop OTA and a Flashpoint C Stand Kit and Shipping is free!