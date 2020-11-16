SIGMA Reveals 2020 Black Friday Sale | Save Up to $240 on Lenses
SIGMA Photo has announced limited-time Black Friday pricing on a variety of popular photography products from Sunday, November 15 through Monday, December 7, 2020 at SIGMA Authorized Dealers in the United States. SIGMA is also offering a Zero Percent Financing option for Cine lens purchases, currently available through the end of 2020, as well as discounts on purchases of multiple Cine lenses.
For the first time ever, SIGMA America will offer Instant Savings on both the 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art zoom lens and the mirrorless-exclusive 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art. In addition, SIGMA’s most popular Art prime lenses – the 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, and 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – will feature savings for a limited time, making some of the most desirable lenses in the Art line accessible to photographers.
SIGMA Black Friday Instant Savings (Nov. 15 – Dec. 7, 2020)
- 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art – Versatile design without compromise.
$40 Savings / Price: $1,059
- 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art – The leading lens for every moment.
$240 Savings / Price: $1,059
- 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art – The first and fastest of its kind.
$120 Savings / Price: $679
- 24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM | Art – A workhorse lens.
$100 Savings / Price: $799
- 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – The original Art lens.
$200 Savings / Price: $699
- 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – The Art standard.
$150 Savings / Price: $799
- 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – Impeccable portraiture.
$150 Savings / Price: $1,049
- 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports – Lightweight, perfect for on the move.
$160 Savings / Price: $1,339
- 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – The versatile prime.
$50 Savings / Price: $399
- 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – Blend of compact and quality.
$50 Savings / Price: $289
- 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary – Balanced performance and size.
$100 Savings / Price: $449
- 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary – A high-precision mid-tele.
$50 Savings / Price: $429
- Mount Converter MC-11 – SIGMA quality, Sony capability.
$100 Savings / Price: $149
- Mount Converter MC-21 – Stay flexible with L-mount lens access.
$100 Savings / Price: $149
A number of additional SIGMA photo products – including the SIGMA fp full-frame digital camera, all-in-one 18-300mm DC Macro OS HSM | Contemporary, ultra-close focusing 105mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro, and both versions of the stellar 150-600mm DG OS HSM telephoto zoom – will offer ongoing Instant Savings through the end of November.
SIGMA Cine Lens Offers
Filmmakers can also take advantage of SIGMA’s recently announced Zero Percent Financing option when making an investment in Cine lenses. When purchasing Cine lenses from an authorized SIGMA Cine dealer, buyers can apply for financing with available terms of 12 Months (0%), 24 months (2.49%) or 36 months (3.9%). This promotion is currently available through December 31, 2020.
In addition, while pre-made Cine lens kits have always come with a discount, SIGMA is now offering the option to pick specific lenses for specific needs with “Build Your Own” lens kit discounts up to 15% off retail price.
- 3 – 4 prime Cine lenses = 5% off
- 5 – 7 prime Cine lenses = 7% off
- 8 – 9 prime Cine lenses = 10% off
- All 10 prime Cine lenses = 15% off
For more information, be sure to visit each of the links below
- Visit sigmaphoto.com/black-friday for all SIGMA Black Friday Instant Savings.
- Visit sigmaphoto.com/lenses/instant-savings for Instant Savings on all eligible SIGMA products.
- Visit sigmaphoto.com/zero-percent-financing for more about 0% Financing on SIGMA Cine lenses.
- Visit sigmaphoto.com/cine/cine-lens-sets for more about “Build Your Own” Cine lens kit discounts.
