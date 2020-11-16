SIGMA Photo has announced limited-time Black Friday pricing on a variety of popular photography products from Sunday, November 15 through Monday, December 7, 2020 at SIGMA Authorized Dealers in the United States. SIGMA is also offering a Zero Percent Financing option for Cine lens purchases, currently available through the end of 2020, as well as discounts on purchases of multiple Cine lenses.

For the first time ever, SIGMA America will offer Instant Savings on both the 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art zoom lens and the mirrorless-exclusive 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art. In addition, SIGMA’s most popular Art prime lenses – the 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, 50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art, and 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art – will feature savings for a limited time, making some of the most desirable lenses in the Art line accessible to photographers.

A number of additional SIGMA photo products – including the SIGMA fp full-frame digital camera, all-in-one 18-300mm DC Macro OS HSM | Contemporary, ultra-close focusing 105mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro, and both versions of the stellar 150-600mm DG OS HSM telephoto zoom – will offer ongoing Instant Savings through the end of November.

SIGMA Cine Lens Offers

Filmmakers can also take advantage of SIGMA’s recently announced Zero Percent Financing option when making an investment in Cine lenses. When purchasing Cine lenses from an authorized SIGMA Cine dealer, buyers can apply for financing with available terms of 12 Months (0%), 24 months (2.49%) or 36 months (3.9%). This promotion is currently available through December 31, 2020.

In addition, while pre-made Cine lens kits have always come with a discount, SIGMA is now offering the option to pick specific lenses for specific needs with “Build Your Own” lens kit discounts up to 15% off retail price.

3 – 4 prime Cine lenses = 5% off

5 – 7 prime Cine lenses = 7% off

8 – 9 prime Cine lenses = 10% off

All 10 prime Cine lenses = 15% off

For more information, be sure to visit each of the links below