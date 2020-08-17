Tamron USA, Inc. announces a 7-day Flash Sale on two popular zoom lenses designed for Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Flash Sale starts Monday, August 17th and runs through Sunday, August 23rd. Purchasers of the Tamron 17-28mm/2.8 or 28-75mm/2.8 get $100 and $80 Instant Savings respectively when purchased through an authorized Tamron USA retailer.

Both of these award-winning lenses—17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD and 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD—feature superb optical performance in dramatically compact designs; Tamron’s RXD (Rapid-eXtra-silent stepping Drive) motor unit, a high-speed precision AF drive system that is remarkably quiet; remarkable close-focusing capability; a uniform Ø67mm filter size among the lens series; Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating that provides extra protection when shooting in inclement weather; and compatibility with various features that are built into Sony mirrorless cameras, including “Eye AF.” While designed for full-frame mirrorless, the lenses are at home on crop-sensor Sony mirrorless cameras. The 17-28mm, e.g., provides a 26-42mm equivalent range on a crop-sensor camera.

More Instant Savings Running through August 30, 2020

Purchasers can save up to $200 on the following lenses with Tamron’s Summer Instant Savings in effect through 8/30/20:

Lens Hood, Six-Year Warranty & 3-Business Day Repair Turnaround Included with Purchase

Tamron USA takes confidence in and satisfaction of a user’s lens purchase seriously. All Tamron lenses purchased from an authorized retailer include a lens hood that is an integral part of the lens design. Tamron lenses sold in the USA through authorized channels also include Tamron’s 6-Year Limited Warranty. Lenses not purchased from an authorized retailer (grey market) will not be serviced in the USA, even for a fee, and are not entitled to Instant Savings. In case service is ever needed, Tamron USA provides 3-Business Day Turnaround, guaranteed, at no extra charge.

Register Your Tamron Lenses Towards 2021 VIP Status and Reap the Rewards

Tamron USA’s new VIP Club rewards users who have registered their eligible Tamron lenses through our online warranty registration system since May 2011. There are three VIP Club levels: Silver for those having registered three to four purchased lenses; Gold for those having registered five purchased lenses; and Platinum for those having registered six or more purchased lenses. Club membership will be evaluated each year to include new members who qualify and to increase the status level of current members if applicable. Get complete rules and program details at http://www.tamron-usa.com/vipclub.

