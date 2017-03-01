Sony Trade-In & Spring Rebate Event Ends In A Few Days
Some of you may recall a while back when Sony was doing a trade-in program where you would essentially trade in any working DSLR or mirrorless camera and the value of that, and then some, would be deducted from the purchase of a new Sony, many of which were on sale. It was a resounding hit but it came and went like a thief in the night. Well, it’s back,
Right now through B&H and Sony you can can save a significant amount of cash on a new Sony lens or camera purchase as it’s a bit of a trifecta of incentives:
- Significant Instant Rebates on some of the best Sony cameras and lenses like the A7RII ($300 instant rebate) and 24-70mm 2.8 GM, which are then combined with trade-in bonuses up to $480 depending on your purchase, and then of course there’s trade in value for whatever camera you’re trading in. Immediately theres almost $800 in savings.
Depending on the combination of what you’re trading and looking to buy you could find yourself with $1,000 credit or more to a new Sony camera or lens: Here’s a bit of what’s available:
Sony A7Rii – $300 rebate, $480 Trade-in Bonus
Sony A7Sii – $300 rebate, $450 Trade-in Bonus
Sony A7ii – $200 rebate $255 Trade-in Bonus
There are more cameras and many lenses, some of which will not have rebates but significant trade-in values. Remember too you can trade in lenses as well as camera bodies. For those on the fence, this is always the best time to buy Sony gear.
You can check it out here.
