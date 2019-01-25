Olympus Unleashes The OM-D E-M1X

Micro four thirds is not dead, that is as long as Olympus has something to say about it. Contrary to the aforementioned claim made across the internet just months ago after Panasonic left the micro four thirds realm, Olympus has finally unveiled the highly anticipated OM-D E-M1X to the masses after weeks of steady teasers.

“The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is packed with industry-leading speed, performance, reliability and high-quality image output that rivals that of full-frame DSLRs.”

– Olympus

The 20.4 megapixel OM-D E-M1X touts a new vertical grip, which yields a redesigned interface. It also provides photographers with the convenience of shooting with dual batteries as well as a more ergonomic design for a more comfortable shooting experience. The camera also includes dual SD card slots that support UHS-II media, power delivery via USB-C (which allows photographers to charge both batteries in camera), temperature and acceleration sensors, as well as built-in GPS and compass.

Boasting an impressive 60 fps continuous shooting with exposure and focus locked at the first frame as well as 18 fps in continuous AF mode courtesy of its electronic shutter, the E-M1X is the company’s newest high-performance offering aimed toward sports-oriented and wildlife photographers.

The autofocus system is inspired by that of the E-M1 Mark II and includes 121 all-cross-type phase detect points that can be utilized by either the 3” rear touchscreen display or joystick. In addition to faces and eyes, the Intelligent Subject Detection AF system can also detect and track all types of subjects in motion.

The image stabilization system of the E-M1X features 7 stops of body stabilization compensation and up to 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation when paired with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO lens. According to Olympus, the image stabilization system offers the highest performance in the world. Other notable features include Live ND, Pro Capture mode, and High Res Shot mode, which captures 80MP equivalent images by shifting the sensor.

For all things video, the Olympus E-M1X offers full HD recording at 60fps, 120fps high-speed video, stabilized 4k video and OM-Log400 video.

Olympus OM-D E-M1X Highlights

20.4MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor

Precise Autofocus system with AF Multi-Selector, All-Cross-Type On-Chip Phase Detection AF Sensor, and Intelligent Subject Detection AF

Pro Capture Mode and 60fps High-Speed Sequential Shooting

Dual TruePic VIII Image Processors

Integrated Vertical Grip, Dual Batteries

The World’s Highest Performance Image Stabilization System

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is priced at $3,000 and is available for pre-order now with delivery in late February 2019.