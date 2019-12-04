Having played with Anamorphic lenses for my iPhone, I can see the incredible appeal to videographers for filmmaking. They can produce breathtaking images with unique bokeh & lens flares, (just think about any JJ Abrams films or tv shows you’ve seen and remember the “lens flare“) But outside of larger big-budget film studios, few people can afford these expensive & proper cinema lenses.

Sirui seems to want to solve this problem by bringing out a 50mm f/1.88 1.33x anamorphic lens for APS-C cameras, (Fuji, Sony, Z Cam, Olympus, & Panasonic), with a price of only US$ 700. Currently the company has said the plan is to release sometime in January of 2020, and we’ve already put in a request to test and review this lens before that date, so hopefully we’ll be able to get that up for you before the product launches.

Key Features & Technical Specifications for the Sirui 50mm Anamorphic

SIRUI anamorphic lens produces image circle covering APS-C sensors and will come in versions with Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X-mount, and Micro 4/3 mount. Weighing only 569g (1.26lbs), this compact, sturdy, and durable lens is perfect for on-the-go filmmaking.

Real Cinematic Widescreen Effec t – produce a cinematic 2.4:1 video with a 33% increase of the horizontal field of view.

t – produce a cinematic video with a increase of the horizontal field of view. Sci-Fi Light & Flares & Oval Bokeh Effect – The F1.8 lens with Nano coatings smoothly delivers the Sci-Fi horizontal brushed and backlighting effects and will optimize the depth of view, creating an appealing oval bokeh effect with the aperture ring.

Compatible with Multiple Lens Mounts – Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X-mount, M4/3 mount

Lightweight, Compact and affordable – 569g, priced at US$700/€700

As I mentioned above, the Sirui anamorphic lens should be available in early 2020 and hopefully we’ll have a full review for you done before that time. Until then, you can learn more about this lens from the official website here: https://www.siruiusa.com/

So filmmakers? What do you think? Will you check this lens out? Do you think it has a place in your filmmaking kits? Have you used an anamorphic lens already? Let us know in the comments below