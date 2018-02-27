New Workshop | Photographing the Details

Sigma Announces 9 Art Series Prime Lenses For Sony’s E-Mount

By Wendell Weithers on February 27th 2018

For years, Sony and Sigma shooters have been ever vigilant; longing for the day when they could mate native full-frame Sigma glass to a full frame Sony body. With an announcement that will undoubtedly fill shooters across the globe with joy; Sigma has confirmed that day is drawing near. Finally…the Art Series has come to E-mount.

In a press release, they’ve revealed that a total of nine newly designed prime Art lenses; two of which are new focal lengths. If you are disappointed because you were hoping for zooms, fear not; Sigma promises more lenses in the future. For now, let’s turned our attention to the impending releases.

First Wave of Sigma E-Mount Lenses

  • 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art
  • 20mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
  • 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
  • 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
  • 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
  • 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art (brand new)
  • 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
  • 105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art (brand new)
  • 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

 

 

While offering the same high-performance optical design as other lenses in the Art line, the new Sony E-mount models will feature a newly developed control algorithm that optimizes the autofocus drive and maximizes the data transmission speed. In addition, these lenses will be compatible with Sony’s continuous autofocus (AF-C) and high-speed autofocus, which are not addressed by Sigma Mount Converter MC-11. Like the converter, the lenses will be compatible with in-camera image stabilization and in-camera aberration correction, which includes corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations and distortion.

Pairing mirrorless Art lenses that are optimized for Sony’s world-class autofocus system is a smart move for Sigma and a winning combination for anyone yearning for more affordable options in the Sony lineup. The MC-11 Adaptor was never going to be more than an intervening solution. A stopgap, albeit a surprisingly competent one, to provide customers with what they wanted until Sigma could give them something better.

[REWIND: Sigma’s Price Reveal Of 14-24 2.8 Art Shows Their Global Vision Will Save Photographers Money]

The release date and price of the of lenses are yet to be announced; however, the 105mm 1.4 Art and 70mm Art 2.8 will be on display at CP+2018 this week.

 

About

Wendell is a business owner and contractor at Chick-fil-A coporate in Atlanta. When he isn’t shooting portraits and documenting important moments, he is shooting his wife’s work in their home cake studio in East Point, GA.

Instagram: Wendellwphoto

