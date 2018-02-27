Sigma Announces 9 Art Series Prime Lenses For Sony’s E-Mount
For years, Sony and Sigma shooters have been ever vigilant; longing for the day when they could mate native full-frame Sigma glass to a full frame Sony body. With an announcement that will undoubtedly fill shooters across the globe with joy; Sigma has confirmed that day is drawing near. Finally…the Art Series has come to E-mount.
In a press release, they’ve revealed that a total of nine newly designed prime Art lenses; two of which are new focal lengths. If you are disappointed because you were hoping for zooms, fear not; Sigma promises more lenses in the future. For now, let’s turned our attention to the impending releases.
First Wave of Sigma E-Mount Lenses
- 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art
- 20mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
- 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
- 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
- 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
- 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art (brand new)
- 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art
- 105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art (brand new)
- 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art
While offering the same high-performance optical design as other lenses in the Art line, the new Sony E-mount models will feature a newly developed control algorithm that optimizes the autofocus drive and maximizes the data transmission speed. In addition, these lenses will be compatible with Sony’s continuous autofocus (AF-C) and high-speed autofocus, which are not addressed by Sigma Mount Converter MC-11. Like the converter, the lenses will be compatible with in-camera image stabilization and in-camera aberration correction, which includes corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations and distortion.
Pairing mirrorless Art lenses that are optimized for Sony’s world-class autofocus system is a smart move for Sigma and a winning combination for anyone yearning for more affordable options in the Sony lineup. The MC-11 Adaptor was never going to be more than an intervening solution. A stopgap, albeit a surprisingly competent one, to provide customers with what they wanted until Sigma could give them something better.
[REWIND: Sigma’s Price Reveal Of 14-24 2.8 Art Shows Their Global Vision Will Save Photographers Money]
The release date and price of the of lenses are yet to be announced; however, the 105mm 1.4 Art and 70mm Art 2.8 will be on display at CP+2018 this week.
Can’t wait for the 24-35 to go FE