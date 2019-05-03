Nikon Announces Price Drops for “Capture the Savings” Sales Event

Nikon US has announced its seasonal “Capture the Savings” sales event, which started Sunday, April 28. With this sale comes a lot of instant savings on its DSLR lineup, Nikkor Lenses, Coolpix cameras, and the new Mirrorless Z series. It’s limited to products and authorized dealer locations in the United States, and different sales apply for varying time periods up until June 1st, 2019. Check here for the full listing of what’s available when from Nikon, and find a selection of our favorites at the bottom of this post.

The Details

This event marks an ideal time for consumers to find cameras and lenses that will help them capture their passion projects and share all their unforgettable moments this spring and summer, from graduations and soccer games to beach vacations and family barbecues.

The Capture the Savings sales event will offer exciting instant savings on the innovative Nikon Z Mount System, specifically the Z 7 and Nikon Z 6 full-frame mirrorless cameras. Additionally, consumers can take advantage of instant savings on a variety of Nikon DSLR cameras like the critically acclaimed, award-winning Nikon D850, the entry-level Nikon D5600 and the enthusiast-level Nikon D7500. The Capture the Savings sales event will also include instant savings on some of the brand’s most popular NIKKOR lenses.

For a list of products included in Nikon's "Capture the Savings" seasonal sales event, as well as their respective instant saving offers, please visit www.nikonusa.com/CaptureSavings. Nikon's "Capture the Savings" seasonal sales event will go from Sunday, April 28 to Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Those interested in taking advantage of these instant savings offers can visit www.nikonusa.com for more information, or visit our preferred vendors for current pricing and availability: Adorama | B&H

Nikon Z Series

Nikon will be providing several special offers on the innovative Nikon Z Mount System, including up to $600 instant savings on the full-frame mirrorless Nikon Z7 and $200 instant savings on the Z6.

With its high-resolution Nikon-designed image sensor, the Nikon Z7 is ideal for advanced shooters who want to capture stunning detail and clarity in their photography, while the versatile and powerfully cinematic Nikon Z6 is ideal for emerging content creators who need a camera that will capture stills and full-frame 4K Ultra HD video in an incredibly affordable package. Nikon will also be offering additional instant savings offers on the Mount Adapter FTZ when purchased together with a new Nikon Z6 or Nikon Z7 camera, allowing users to enjoy their favorite NIKKOR F-Mount lenses with their Z Series camera.

Nikon Z6 Filmmaker’s Kit Test Drive Program

As an added bonus, Nikon has set up an incredible “Test Drive” program (in the USA), with the Filmmakers Kit to let you try before you buy! The Nikon Z6 has been embraced by video enthusiasts at every level for its truly incredible full frame filmmaking capabilities. It’s never been easier to see what the amazing new Nikon Z6 can do for your video productions. Rent a complete Z6 Filmmaker’s Kit or try one in person at an in-store demo event near you with special pricing of $99.95 for a 3-day rental and $149.95 for a full week rental!

The “Capture the Savings” seasonal sales event will also include instant savings offers on the critically acclaimed and award-winning Nikon D850. Nikon will be offering up to $300 instant savings on the powerful D850, which boasts an impressive combination of extreme speed and epic resolution, making it a versatile DSLR camera that is great for capturing everything from weddings and events to fine art and sports. Now is the perfect time for professional photographers and multimedia creators looking to upgrade to a full-frame DSLR that provides high-speed capture, intense clarity, amazing low-light capabilities as well as incredible fidelity and tonality.

NIKKOR Lenses, Nikon DSLR and COOLPIX Cameras

Nikon will also be offering a variety of instant savings offers on their easy-to-use entry-level and intermediate level DSLR cameras, making it simple to step up from smartphone photography. For a limited time, Nikon will be offering excellent instant savings offers on its popular Nikon D5600 and Nikon D7500 DSLR cameras, great gifts for budding photographers looking to take their creativity to new heights. Many of Nikon’s DSLR cameras are also available as affordable two-lens kits, giving consumers everything they need to start taking amazing photos whether capturing the ballgame or the family vacation.

Nikon will also be offering instant savings offers on a variety of COOLPIX cameras, including the P900. With a powerful 83x optical zoom (24-2000mm equivalent) NIKKOR ED glass lens, the P900 is a great camera for capturing sharp images and videos from extreme distances.

For those looking to experience Nikon’s superior optics, the “Capture the Savings” seasonal sales event will include limited-time instant savings offers on more than 30 of the brand’s most popular prime and zoom lenses. Customers can step up their photography and take advantage of instant savings offers on coveted NIKKOR lenses, including the AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR or the AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR.

*Nikon instant savings offers have varying starting and ending dates. All Instant Savings product combinations must be purchased at the same time and appear on the same receipt. Actual selling price is determined by each dealer at time of sale. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Nikon's "Capture the Savings" seasonal sales event will go from Sunday, April 28 to Saturday, June 1, 2019

If you’ve been looking at some new gear for your Nikon kit, now may be the time to finally pull the trigger! For more details on the instant rebates please visit https://www.nikonusa.com/capturesavings/