It’s no secret that Canon is currently worked on a high megapixel mirrorless camera in the EOS R line but we now have some more definitive specs from Canon Rumors. The camera, dubbed the EOS Rs, is expected to be announced in February 2020. It seems like it will be quite a powerful camera with all the little things Canon mirrorless dreamers like me have had on our wishlist: dual card slots, dual card slots, dual card slots, and a joystick. Oh and it’s also expected to pack a 75 megapixel sensor. But will it have IBIS?

Rumored Canon EOS Rs Specs:

75mp full-frame CMOS

Sensor “focused on the dynamic range”

Frames per second “… Sounded similar to the EOS R”

DIGIC 9

Dual Card Slots

Joystick the same as the EOS-1D X Mark III

Larger and higher resolution EVF than the EOS R

Fully articulating LCD screen

Fully weather-sealed

Similar ergonomics as the EOS R (No touch bar)

While not many photographers truly need 75 megapixels, the option will be really exciting if you can also choose to cut that in half when you don’t need it, as will almost certainly be the case. However, if this camera doesn’t have IBIS, it’ll be a huge mistake by Canon. They’re already years behind Sony in the mirrorless game. They can’t afford another year without a professional level camera that rivals the best stuff coming from their biggest competitors.

What do you think of these rumored specs? Is this a camera you’d buy? Let us know in the comments.

