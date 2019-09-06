Canon Officially Announces The EOS C500 Mark II Camera with 5.9K/60p Cinema RAW Light Recording

Well Cinephiles, the recent Canon rumor has officially been confirmed; The Canon C500 Mark II is official and available for pre-order as of today! While this rig may not be that interesting to the photographers in the room, it packs a massive punch for the professional videographers out there. A 5.9k full-frame sensor with dual-pixel Autofocus, 5-axis stabilization, and dual CFExpress slots, well, this rig doesn’t shy away from what’s possible with future models of the Canon Cinema camera.

So lets talk the dirty details. What’s impressive about this camera is the sensor. It’s the first time Canon has put a full-frame sensor into the “classic” (aka smaller), Cinema EOS body. It’s effectively the same sensor that’s in the larger C700FF camera but only just over 1/2 the cost! (the C500 Mk II is $16,000 vs the C700’s whopping $33,000 price tag.).

LET’S Get To The Details!

The Camera

C500 Mk II Feature Highlights

4K and 2K 4:2:2 10-bit XF-AVC recording and 5.9k oversampling for 4K

2 CFexpress media card slots

Compatibility with EF and PL lenses as well as anamorphic and spherical lenses

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with the ability for Touch and Face detection AF

First Canon cinema camera with 5-axis electronic image stabilization, which can be utilized even without the use of lens with IS functionally

Support for Canon Log 2 and 3 Gamma

4 channel recording that supports 4 XLR inputs with the use of the EU-V2 expansion unit

User LUT allowing users to upload and apply custom LUT

Technical Specifications

Sensor Type – CMOS

Sensor Resolution – Actual: 6062 x 3432 (20.8 MP)

Resolution Modes 5952 x 3140 in 17:9 and Recording in DCI 4K, DCI 2K 5580 x 3140 in 16:9 and Recording in UHD 4K, 1080p

Color Filter – Bayer

ISO 160 to 25,600 (Native) 100 to 102,400 (Expanded)

Lens Mount – Canon EF

Lens Communication – Yes, with Autofocus Support

Interchangeable Lens Mount – Yes

Internal Filter Holder – No

Built-In ND Filter Mechanical Filter Wheel with 2 Stop (1/4), 3 Stop (1/8), 4 Stop (1/16), 6 Stop (1/64), 8 Stop (1/256) ND Filters

Built-In Microphone Type – Mono

Recording Media 2 x CFexpress Card Slots 1 x SD (Unspecified Type) Card Slot

Raw Recording Cinema RAW Light 10-Bit, 12-Bit: 5952 x 3140 at 23.98/24/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps 4096 x 2160 at 23.98/24/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps 3840 x 2160 at 23.98/24/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps

Recording Modes XF-AVC 4:2:2 10-Bit: 4096 x 2160p at 23.98/24/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps (160 to 810 Mb/s) 3840 x 2160p at 23.98/24/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps (160 to 810 Mb/s) 2048 x 1080p up to 120 fps (160 to 810 Mb/s) 1920 x 1080p at 23.98/24/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps (160 to 810 Mb/s) 1920 x 1080i at 50/59.94 fps (160 to 810 Mb/s)

XF-AVC 4:2:0 8-Bit: 2048 x 1080p at 23.98/24/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps (24 to 35 Mb/s)

Gamma Curve Canon Log, Canon Log 2, Canon Log 3, HDR-HLG, HDR-PQ, Normal 1, Wide DR

Audio Recording 4-Channel 24-Bit 48 kHz LPCM Audio

Video Connectors 1 x BNC (12G-SDI) Output 1 x HDMI Output

Audio Connectors 1 x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm Stereo Mic Level Input 1 x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm Stereo Headphone Output

Display Type – LCD

Screen Size – 4.3″

Touchscreen – Yes

Screen Resolution – 2,760,000 Dots

EVF Optional, Not Included

Battery Type – Canon BP-A Series

Dimensions – 6.6 x 6 x 5.8″ / 16.76 x 15.24 x 14.73 cm

Weight – 3.9 lb / 1.77 kg

Final Thoughts

While it’s not exactly cheap with the nearly $16k price-tag, for the true cinema and film professional, i’m sure this is incredibly exciting news! The EOS C500 Mark II is scheduled to start shipping in December of 2019. Are any of you out there Canon Cinema shooters? Are you excited for this new rig? How do you think it stands up compared to the previous generations? Is it the perfect Christmas gift? Let us know in the comments below

