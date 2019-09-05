New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Nikon Rumor – Lens Roadmap for 2020 and Beyond Leaked! (Possibly)

By David J. Crewe on September 5th 2019

Well speak of the devil! Just two weeks ago I had written about what’s next for the Nikon Z series and their lens lineup and today, it seems, my question was answered! Unofficially of course, Nikon Rumors reported receiving an updated graphic detailing what’s coming for Nikon over the next 2 years for their Z series glass….and if this is accurate i’m just gonna say…wow!

For reference, here is the “official” roadmap from Nikon’s website as of two weeks ago;

 

So what’s new?

Well, again, assuming that this information is factual and accurate, a few awesome things are in store for the Nikon Z users out there! First you’ll notice the 24mm f/1.8 was moved back to 2019 (we just got that release this week), leaving us with just the 58mm Noct and 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses to hit the market for 2019! as for 2020 and beyond, well, I could ramble but i’ll just list them below.

2020 Nikon Z Lenses

  • Nikkor Z 13mm f/1.8 S
  • Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S
  • Nikkor Z 28-70mm f/2.8-3.5 S
  • Nikkor Z 24-120 f/4 S

2021 Nikon Z Lenses

  • Nikkor Z 105mm f/1.8 S
  • Nikkor Z 28mm f/1.8 S
  • Nikkor Z 65mm f/1.8 S
  • Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S
  • Nikkor Z 28-280mm f/2.8-5.6 S
  • Nikkor Z 100-300mm f/4 S

Here’s what i’m stoked for! 2020 will have a few interesting things added, some we knew about already, but the 85mm f/1.2!!!! I had hoped for this, and now I absolutely cannot wait to see this in action. I fell in love with the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 so i’m incredibly anxious to see how this lens compares!

After that it looks like 2021 will be getting some unique lenses like the 65mm, and then the dreamy 35mm f/1.2 and a few new telephotos! Basically the lens lineup will finally, and officially feel rounded out for the mirrorless systems real soon! It’s definitely an exciting time to be working on the mirrorless systems, especially since on top of this, there’s speculation of a new “pro” series mirrorless system just around the corner as well!

What do you think? does this line up have potential to be real? Are you as excited as I am to see these in the wild and get hands on with them? Have you ever shot on a 65mm f/1,8 lens before?!? Let us know in the comments below!

Check Prices & Availability on Nikon Z Mirrorless Lenses Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

*via Nikon Rumors
