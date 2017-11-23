All The 24-70mm Zoom Lenses On Sale This Season | Black Friday & Cyber Monday Photography Sales

There are few things photographers can find to agree on, and a vast ocean of things about which we disagree. Like the great dividing subjects through the history of mankind – light or dark beer, under vs over toilet paper rolls, Tomcats vs Hornets, and Jason Mamoa vs Blake Shelton – the choice of favorite lens is a choice that puts you on either side of a line in the sand.

Regardless of what side you’re on, if sales, page views, comments, discussions, variety, bar-brawls and divorces are any indication, your favorite falls into only one of 4 beautifully difficult choices: 35mm primes, 50mm primes, 85mm primes, and 24-70mm.

The question is, which side are you on?

Well, whatever the choice may be, we’ve gone through to find the primary of each of those lenses currently on sale this holiday season, and here is the list of, arguably, the most versatile lens of them all – the venerable 24-70mm zoom lenses.

*List is a selection of primary 24-70mm zomms (& equivalent focal length) lenses currently on discount

Canon

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $1,699

Tokina AT-X 24-70mm f/2.8 PRO FX Lens for Canon EF – $849

Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 DI VC USD Lens for Canon – $1,099

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art Lens for Canon EF and MC-11 Mount Converter/Lens Adapter for Sony E Kit – $1,448

Nikon

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Lens – $2,196

Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 DI VC USD Lens for Nikon – $1,099

Tokina AT-X 24-70mm f/2.8 PRO FX Lens for Nikon F – $879

Sony

Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 24-70mm f/4 ZA OSS Lens – $1,098

Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di USD Lens for Sony Cameras – $1,099

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art Lens for Canon EF and MC-11 Mount Converter/Lens Adapter for Sony E Kit – $1,448

– For the Fuji and Olympus it’s the closest approximation to a 24-70 35mm equivalent

Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR Lens – $1,049

Olympus

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO Lens– $799