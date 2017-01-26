What’s New With SLR Lounge | Changelog

1.26.2017 – BorrowLenses DISCOUNTS ADDED TO THE PARTNER PAGE

BorrowLenses.com provides an amazing service to rent a deep selection of photo and video cameras, lenses, lighting equipment and more with convenient shipping straight to your doorstep.

Their team of professional photographers and videographers is always available to help with all your customer service needs. Try the latest gear before you buy for a fraction of the purchase price. It’s as easy as ship, shoot, return!

Free members can access their discounts here and Premium members can grab their exclusive discounts here.

12.13.2016 – Breed Discounts Added to the Partner Page

Step into the world of fashion photography with our latest partner discount with Breed! Get incredibly great discounts on both the Breed Classes and Breed memberships.

Both free and Premium members can take advantage of separate discounts on Breed’s in-depth tutorials, Portfolio Building Workshops, and more.

Free members can access their discounts here and Premium members can grab their exclusive discounts here.