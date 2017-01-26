What’s New With SLR Lounge | Changelog
1.26.2017 – BorrowLenses DISCOUNTS ADDED TO THE PARTNER PAGE
BorrowLenses.com provides an amazing service to rent a deep selection of photo and video cameras, lenses, lighting equipment and more with convenient shipping straight to your doorstep.
Their team of professional photographers and videographers is always available to help with all your customer service needs. Try the latest gear before you buy for a fraction of the purchase price. It’s as easy as ship, shoot, return!
Free members can access their discounts here and Premium members can grab their exclusive discounts here.
12.13.2016 – Breed Discounts Added to the Partner Page
Step into the world of fashion photography with our latest partner discount with Breed! Get incredibly great discounts on both the Breed Classes and Breed memberships.
Both free and Premium members can take advantage of separate discounts on Breed’s in-depth tutorials, Portfolio Building Workshops, and more.
Free members can access their discounts here and Premium members can grab their exclusive discounts here.
10.17.2016 – New Critique Section
Experience the Critique Section like never before!
Our newly revamped Critique features some great new additions and improvements including:
- “My Photos” – Keep track of the critique on photos you’ve uploaded
- Feed & Grid View
- Option to leave General Critiques
- Trending Tags – See the most popular Critique topics
- And more!
Head over to Critique to explore more and start submitting!
9.15.2016 – Richard Photo Lab Has Joined the Partner List
Film shooters rejoice as we’re happy to welcome Richard Photo Lab to our growing list of Partner Discounts! Richard Photo Lab has offered two different codes, one for free members and one for Premium members, on their excellent image processing, scanning, and printing services.
Free members can their code here to check out their discount and Premium members can nab their exclusive discounts here!
9.07.2016 – Lume Cube Discount Added to Partner Page
Lume Cube is offering a special discount to our SLR Lounge Premium members!
Be sure to visit the Partners Listing to grab your discount code and save on the word’s most versatile light solutions!
8.26.2016 – New User Profiles
We’re incredibly excited to announce that our newly redesigned profile pages are now live!
Be sure to upload some of your best images, update your About section, and let us know what gear you can’t live without! We’ve also added a new feature so you can now follow your fellow SLR Lounge community members to get notifications and see what they’re posting to Critique!
8.04.2016 – Photoflashdrive.com Has Just Joined the Partner Page
Announcing even more discounts for all of our members! Photoflashdrive.com is offering up discounts for both our SLR Lounge Free members and Premium subscribers on their customized USB drives, hard drives, and unique packing that will help bring your client deliverables to a whole new level!
Free members can click here to check out their discount and Premium members can get their exclusive discounts here!
7.20.2016 – SPROUT STUDIO HAS JOINED THE PARTNER PAGE
We’re very happy to have Sprout Studio join our ever growing list of Partners! Not only do Premium members get a great discount on Sprout Studio’s one-of-a-kind studio management software but Free members get a little something-something as well!
Free members, head over here to get your discount and Premium members, be sure to grab your exclusive discounts here!
7.14.2016 – Spider Holster Discounts for Everyone!
As one of our newest partners, Spider Holster is giving discounts to both our SLR Lounge Free account holders and Premium members!
Free members can grab their discount codes here and Premium members can checkout their exclusive discounts here!
7.05.2016 – Welcome The Lawtog to Our List of partners!
Need legal resources – contracts, model releases, pricing tools, etc. – for your photography business? We’ve just added Lawtog to our Partner Page Discount List!
Get 20% off just for being a Premium Member. Grab the code here.
6.23.2016 – Think Tank Added To partner Page
Premium members, we’ve just added Think Tank to our Partner Page Discount List!
Get a free gift of your choice with purchase, just for being a Premium Member. Grab the code here.
6.09.2016 – 17Hats Now Included on the Partner Page
We’ve added another partner to our Partner Page Discount List and it’s the awesome 17hats!
Be sure to head over and grab your discount for a great all-in-one business management system!
5.31.2016 – Tether Tools Is Now Added to the Partner Page
Tether Tools has just joined our growing list of Partner Discounts!
Don’t forget to check the Partner Page for your Tether Tools discount and more!
5.25.2016 – Holdfast Gear Added to Partner Page
We’re very excited to announce that Holdfast Gear has joined us as one of our newest SLR Lounge Partners!
Be sure to check out both their discounts for Free and Premium members!
5.13.2016 – Wedding Preparation | Capturing Beauty, Excitement & Emotion Webinar Replay Now Available
Didn’t get a chance to tune into our Premium Wedding Prep Webinar or just want to watch it again?
The Webinar Replay is now available here for you to catch all of Pye’s pointers on how to get creative shots of the hair and makeup process, beautiful bridal portraits, and much more.
5.11.2016 – Two new partners Added to partner page
Imagely and Finao Albums have just been added to our growing list of Partner Discounts! Check them out here.
Now you can grab 6 months free website hosting (on any plan) from Imagely and $30 off any Finao album.
5.02.2016 – Chapter 2 of “Unscripted | Photo shoot BTS” Released
Chapter 2 of our new “Unscripted” series has been released. In this shoot, we go behind the scenes of a stylized Indian wedding shoot that we did in conjunction with Terranea, a local cliff-side venue and industry-leading wedding vendors in our area. Click here to check it out!
5.03.2016 – Wedding Workshop Released
The entire Wedding Workshop Part One | Communication, Planning, and Ecstatically Happy Clients is now complete and available for streaming!
Catch the whole workshop here.
5.02.2016 – Unscripted | Photo shoot BTS Series Released
Our new SLR Lounge Unscripted Series is now available for streaming in the Workshop platform!
We created the Unscripted Series as a way to give our Premium members a first-hand look at our actual client shoots. This video series will show you how we pose and communicate with our couples, light them for specific scenes, and how we handle any type of situation with on-the-spot problem-solving.
Click here to start watching now!
4.27.2016 – New Zooming Feature in Critique System Launched
Our newest zooming feature in our Critique Section will allow you get in close to provide even better constructive critiques on the finer details of an image.
4.21.2016 – Premium Members Facebook Group Launched
We just launched a new Facebook Group for SLR Lounge Premium members to ask questions and stay up-to-date on our latest workshop releases, partnerships discounts, and member benefits.
4.18.2016 – Advanced Lightroom Processing For Portraits webinar Replay Now Available
Wasn’t able to catch our last Premium webinar?
Don’t sweat it! The Webinar Replay is now available in the Webinar Schedule for you to catch up on Pye’s tips and tricks for processing your portraits.
4.15.2016 – Photo Comments Launched
Photo comments are now live!
You can now add photos to any comment thread and add them as examples in your constructive critique in our new Critique section!
4.14.2016 – New Critique System Launched
The SLR Lounge Critique section has been completely revamped! You can now add your critiques directly onto the image and provide comments right over the portions of the image you are referring to.
4.13.2016 – Lightroom Presets CC Released
The newest update to our popular SLR Lounge Lightroom Presets is here and now available in the SLR Lounge Store! The Lightroom Presets CC took everything that you loved from the previous Lightroom Presets 2015 and made it even better. We’ve revamped everything from our Foundation Presets to rebuilding and adding new Portrait Mixologies.
3.29.2016 – Advanced Lightroom CC Processing Released
We’ve now released all of the Advanced Lightroom CC Processing in the Workshop Platform for Premium Members and in the SLR Lounge Store for purchase!
You can also purchase our entire Lightroom CC Collection in the SLR Lounge Store. This collection includes our newest Lightroom CC Crash Course, Advanced Lightroom CC Processing Workshop, and the newly released Lightroom Presets System CC!
3.23.2016 – Referral System Launched
We’ve introduced a great referral system for our Premium Memberships. Use your link to refer a friend and you’ll get free months of Premium Membership. For each friend you refer, you will earn 30 days for each SLR Premium (Monthly) signup, and 90 days for each SLR Premium (Annual) signup.
To participate, simply log into your account, go to the homepage, and take a look at the sidebar.
3.22.2016 – Partner Page Updated
We’ve added a 20% off coupon for Datacolor to our Partner’s Discounts. Check it out here.
Datacolor joins the dozens of great discounts available to our premium members.
3.14.2016 – Premium Memberships Launched
Click here for more info or watch the video below.
I just wish I could turn off notifications for new posts. Clicking the toggle switch says that it’s turned it off in my preferences but they still keep coming. All the other toggle switches seem to work.
Hey Ben!
Thank you so much for bringing that to our attention. I’ll be sure to have that bug checked out and resolved as soon as possible!
I love most of the changes, but what happened to the user experience points? It kind of offered a fun incentive to be more engaged with the site. Also, you should consider adding a user forum section.
Hey Curtis!
We just recently removed the point system from the site and we’re very sorry to those that enjoyed the system but we needed to make room for some very exciting changes that are coming soon.
And thanks for the input! But in the meantime, if you would like to engage more with the rest of the SLR Lounge community, you are more than welcome to join our Facebook community page :)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/slrlounge/
I was on my way to level 16!
I guess now I’ll actually read the articles
I love it all time.
Yes! Tether Tools! Love them!
Loved it
Love the quick references to new feature that the changelog gives!
SLR team you guys are amazing. Keep up the good work. And thank you so much for the webinar replay. So how can I access it?
Hi Shremal!
The Webinar Replay should be at the bottom of your Webinar Schedule (https://www.slrlounge.com/webinar-schedule-premium/). Simply just click through the link and enjoy the replay :)
Thank you.
I’m so glad to hear this positive feedback! We have put together an amazing team here to create amazing content and also create tools to help everyone learn the art of photography in the most effective way possible.
Once again I encourage everyone to continually offer up suggestions on ways we can improve the site and content to strengthen this wonderful community.
great updates! We’ve all been waiting for the edit comment feature and the image comment feature is a neat extra! The new critique system is awesome and spot on! Well done guys! You’re really putting a lot of thought and effort into designing and maintaining the page and we users do appreciate that! bravo!
You´re all on fire SLR Lounge team!! You have really stepped up your game lately, pushing out awesome content on a regular basis. Congratulations and thanks a bunch!!