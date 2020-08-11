Sony will continue their annual “Kando Trip” event tradition with “KandoEverywhere” — a two-day online event taking place this weekend, August 15th – 16th. The digital event is open to all guests, at no cost for attendance, and will feature a variety of educational workshops, keynotes presentations, and panel discussions led by Sony ambassadors, community leaders, partner sponsors, and others.

Highlights of the weekend include:

45+ exclusive classes, workshops, and live Q&A sessions

A chance to learn from industry-leading instructors

Portfolio review sessions

Interactive trivia with iJustine and Jenna Ezarik

Keynote speakers from SeaLegacy and Art of Visuals

Networking opportunities with Sony Alpha ambassadors and members of the creative community

Several giveaways will be made available for attendees as well, including one-year memberships to Pro Support and Adobe Creative Cloud, limited edition signed prints from Epson, and a variety of Sony Alpha cameras and lenses — including the highly anticipated new Alpha 7S III camera.

I was fortunate enough to attend Kando Trip in 2019, and it was an amazing experience that, surprisingly, focused much less on a camera brand than we expected; it was an incredible resource for mastering all different types of photography as well as the business and marketing behind the scenes. Plus, the general inspiration to go out and work on the craft of photography itself was highly energizing.

The social interaction with other photographers was priceless, too, and although 2020 may have altered that aspect of the experience, the freely available education itself this year will not be something you can afford to miss.

No matter what type of photography you do, or what your goals are from beginner to full-time professional, you should definitely check out this event. You don’t even need to be “loyal to a camera brand”, just sign up for a class or two that sound interesting to you!

Here are some of my images from last years Kando Event

To register for this event, please visit AlphaUniverse.com/kando-everywhere .

