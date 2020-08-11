Features

Comprehensive 4x zoom range

The OOOM is a versatile, all-in-one lens that is able to focus from ultra-wide (25mm) to telephoto (100mm) distances and has an uncommon 4X zoom factor. From narrative to documentary, from one-man-band to a film crew, the OOOM is designed for any type of gigs.

Super35+ coverage

A bigger Super35 design allows it to be used with no vignetting on Alexa Mini 4k UHD (& opengate), 8k HD on Red Helium and 5k HD on Red Gemini. The coverage can even be expanded to FF by using our 1.4x expander.

Parfocal design

The focus will remain the same no matter zooming in or out. The subject will remain sharp and in focus.

Extremely low focus breathing

Unlike rehoused cinema zoom lenses in the market with serious focus breathing, our lens was designed for cinematography in the first place and the breathing is thereby controlled to the minimal in its class. The composition will remain the same when pulling focus.

Constant T2.9 with super close focus

The large constant T2.9 allows you to shoot in low light situations throughout the whole zoom range. The lens can focus as close as 60cm (~2 feet from the sensor) which gives cinematographers more flexibility for framing.

Full Frame Compatible via 1.4x Expander (To be released in 3 months)

A 1.4X FF Expander is tailor-designed for the OOOM to expand the coverage into full-frame without degradation on image quality. Unlike other expanders in the market, the Laowa 1.4x Expander is designed to offset the aberrations found on the OOOM and retains its characters and performance. There will be a 1-stop light impact and 1.4x impact on the range, making it a 35-140mm T4 lens. A quick switch button is designed on the lens to allow easy conversion of focal length & t-stop scale.

Rear 1.33X Anamorphic Adapter (To be released in 3 months)

A new 1.33X rear Anamorphic Adapter is also designed to create cinematic 2.35:1 widescreen ratio when paired up with the OOOM. The rear anamorphic design behaves differently than front anamorphic design and has a unique character that cannot be paralleled by spherical lenses. There will be a 1⁄2 stop light impact on the lens when the anamorphic adapter is used.