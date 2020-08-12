Adobe has announced some exciting new initiatives and a brand new platform called Diverse Voices that reinforce the brand’s commitment to bringing creativity for all to life. These initiatives include presenting a special digital issue of The New York Times’ T Magazine, T Presents: “The 15 Creative Women for Our Time” inspired by, dedicated to and created by women; announcing the fellows for the inaugural Women at Sundance | Adobe Fellowship, where 11 women filmmakers will receive bespoke support to create bold, new work across diverse disciplines; and launching a dedicated place for diverse voices, where everyone can be inspired, learn and share their creativity.

Through these initiatives, Adobe will elevate a diverse set of voices, because they believe regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, or background, everybody should have the opportunity to share their story. You can find more information in the Adobe blog post penned by Ann Lewnes, Executive Vice President and CMO. Here’s the full press release from Adobe below;

Adobe x T Magazine

As a part of this effort, Adobe is excited to present The New York Times’ T Magazine’s special digital issue, “T Presents: The 15 Creative Women for Our Time,” that is inspired by and dedicated to women all over the world. The special issue with showcase the vibrant spectrum of perspectives from female creators from all around the world

Within the issue, branded content will feature some creators from Adobe’s very own community, including; illustrator, Octavia Bromell; grassroots data storyteller, Jessica Bellamy; and Nike VP/ Creative Director of Women’s Footwear, Georgina James.

Creating Opportunity + Mentorship in Film:

Today’s announcements build on Adobe’s long-standing commitment to elevate underrepresented creators through mentorship, programs, grants and more. Earlier this year, Adobe launched the inaugural Women at Sundance | Adobe Fellowship—the first-ever fellowship for female filmmakers with the Sundance Institute.

The brand is excited to announce the inaugural Women at Sundance fellows for this year’s program, 11 female-identifying filmmakers that will receive bespoke support to create bold, new work across diverse disciplines. The fellowship includes year-round mentorship from the Sundance Institute and Adobe executives, participation in Sundance Institute labs and programs, and a $5k cash grant to advance current projects.

Creativity for All:

Finally, we are launching a dedicated place for diverse voices, where everyone can be inspired, learn, and share their creativity. Here we will be highlighting the voices of different creators, sharing resources (e.g., scholarships and fellowships) and more. Please check it out: Adobe.com Diverse Voices

At Adobe, we are committed to supporting, elevating and amplifying underrepresented creators, so the world can see, learn, and benefit from diverse perspectives.

As Marian Wright Edelman once said: “You can’t be what you can’t see.”

Learn more about the ways we’re coming together and empowering diverse voices: Adobe.com Diverse Voices Page Celebrating and Empowering Women Today—and Everyday



