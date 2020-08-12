After the announcement over a year ago, Hasselblad has finally released the availability of its compact medium format “legacy” camera. With an outstanding medium format 50-megapixel CMOS sensor (43.8 x 32.9 mm), the CFV II 50C digital back enables use with most V System cameras made from 1957 and onwards in addition to third party technical or view cameras. The CFV II 50C features a brilliant 3.2-inch 2.4M dot tilting rear display with full touch support and Hasselblad’s renowned user interface for settings, image review, and menu navigation. Users of previous CFV digital backs will appreciate the new fully integrated battery design, the same used on the X System, which reduces overall size and with the option to recharge in-camera via the USB-C port. Combining its iconic aesthetics with a chrome edge body finish in addition to modern technology, the CFV II 50C gives a nod to Hasselblad’s history combined with the brand’s world-renowned image quality.

Coupling the CFV II 50C with the 907X, Hasselblad’s smallest medium format camera body ever, creates a highly compact package. This combination offers a truly distinct photographic experience, including the classic waist-level shooting style of the V System enabled by the CFV II 50C’s tilt screen. With the 907X, the photographer gains access to all of the high-quality X System Lenses in addition to a vast range of Hasselblad optics via adapters, including the H System, V System, and XPan Lenses. In addition, the 907X enables compatibility with a wide range of third-party adapters and lenses. Accessories that beautifully complement the combination include the 907X Control Grip and 907X Optical Viewfinder.

Key features for the 907X 50C:

Large medium format 50MP 43.8 x 32.9 mm CMOS sensor

14 stops of dynamic range

Hasselblad HNCS

Captures 16-bit RAW images and full-resolution JPEGs

High-resolution 3.2-inch 2.4M dot touch and tilt screen

Smooth live view experience with a high frame rate of 60fps

Video: 2.7k (2720 x 1530) and Full HD (1920 x 1080) / Video covers full sensor width in a 16:9 ratio

Intuitive user interface with swipe and pinch touch controls

Internal battery slot with the option to recharge in-camera via the USB-C port (same battery used on the X System)

Compatibility with most V System cameras made from 1957 and onwards in addition to third party technical or view cameras

Full compatibility with all XCD Lenses

Full compatibility with HC/HCD Lenses including AF with optional XH Lens Adapter (manual focus only with HC 120 Macro and HC 120 Macro II)

Compatibility with V System Lenses, XPan Lenses, and third-party lenses using XV, XPan and third-party lens adapters, respectively

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

Audio in/out connectors

Flash in/out connectors

Integrated Wi-Fi connectivity and USB-C connection, enabling tethered shooting

Portable workflow with Phocus Mobile 2 support*

Optional accessories, including chrome finished 907X Control Grip for quick access to main image functions and 907X Optical Viewfinder for convenient eye-level shooting

907X ultra-thin and lightweight body converts CFV II 50C digital back into digital SWC

907X 50C weight: 740 g (CFV II 50C: 540 g / 907X Camera Body: 200 g)

Technical Specifications

Lens Mount Hasselblad X

Camera Format Medium Format

Pixels Effective: 50 Megapixel

Maximum Resolution 8272 x 6200

Aspect Ratio 4:3

Sensor Type CMOS

Sensor Size 43.8 x 32.9 mm

Image File Format JPEG, Raw, TIFF

Bit Depth 16-Bit

Image Stabilization None

ISO Sensitivity Auto, 100 to 25600

Shutter Type Electronic Shutter, Leaf Shutter

Shutter Speed Mechanical Shutter 1/2000 to 4080 Second Electronic Shutter 1/10000 to 4080 Second

Metering Method Center-Weighted Average, Spot

Exposure Modes Aperture Priority, Manual

Continuous Shooting Up to 2.7 fps at 50 MP

Interval Recording Yes

Autofocus Points Contrast Detection: 117

Monitor Size 3″

Monitor Resolution 920,000 Dot

Monitor Type Tilting Touchscreen LCD

Maximum Sync Speed 1/2000 Second (Leaf Shutter)

External Flash Connection PC Terminal

Memory Card Slot Dual Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II)

Connectivity USB Type-C (USB 3.0)

Wireless Wi-Fi

GPS Yes

Battery 1 x Rechargeable Lithium-Ion, 7.2 VDC, 3400 mAh

Dimensions (W x H x D) 4.02 x 3.66 x 3.31″ / 102 x 93 x 84 mm

Weight 1.63 lb / 740 g (Body with Battery and Memory)

Check Pricing & Availability Here;

The 907X 50C has an MSRP of $6399 excluding sales tax. – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

excluding sales tax. – The 907X Control Grip has an MSRP $729 excluding sales tax. – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

excluding sales tax. – The 907X Optical Viewfinder has an MSRP of $499 excluding sales tax. – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

All products are available to order today, and shipping will begin from the end of August.

Visit www.hasselblad.com/cfv-ii-50c-907x/ to see more about the 907X 50C.

*Update for Phocus Mobile 2 for iPad and a brand new Phocus Mobile 2 for iPhone to be released soon. This update for Phocus Mobile 2 will enable Live View, allowing for Focus Peaking, control of Depth-of-Field, setting AF area positioning, and the ability to simulate exposure, all from the Live View screen in Phocus Mobile 2.