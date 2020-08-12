The COOPH photographers revisited our first video on macro photography and challenged themselves to come up with even more amazing ideas for this jaw-dropping style of photography. To create even more unique images, they not only used everyday items but also experimented with specific objects.

Idea 1 – Magnetic Macro

Use magnets and magnetic dust to create bizarre and unique images. Be sure to protect your hands and eyes by wearing proper protective gear like gloves and goggles.

Idea 2 – Musical Macro

Make use of that vinyl collection you’ve got on your shelves. Pull out your favorite record and capture the “sound waves” or light bouncing off of that old CD.

Idea 3 – Bubble Macro

Start the day right with a fresh brewed cup of coffee, and add some extra water for better bubbles. Or just pour a big glass of your favorite carbonated beverage.

Idea 4 – Glowing Macro

Something as simple as a sparkler can create an image that looks like a magma column!

Idea 5 – Everyday Finds

Make use of things around your home! Re-use the packaging from your last Amazon order, get low and look at the fibers of your carpet, rugs, and even that old sweater your grandmother knitted for you last Christmas!

Idea 6 – Fruits & Fungus

Forgot about those fruits and veggies in the fridge? Even better! Getting up close and personal with those new “growths” can provide you with some pretty spectacular and interesting images!

Take a look at the video above and check out all of these creative tips! If you feel inspired and start shooting yourself, then don’t forget to tag @thecooph and #coopshoutout on Instagram for a chance to be featured in our stories. We can’t wait to see your pics!