When and How to Use Direct Flash The Right Way!

One of the biggest no-nos in lighting for photography is shooting with direct flash, right? At least that’s what I was told. Leave no doubt, direct, on-camera is an easy way to get some unflattering shots, but if you do it right, you can create really great edgy looks to your images. In fashion and commercial photography, you’ll see direct flash used in ads from companies like American Apparel or FHM. In fact, fashion photographer, Terry Richardson built his entire career on this method of flash. So, direct flash isn’t all bad, and you can certainly make a name for yourself using it to create a stylistic or editorial look.

In addition, in wedding photography and event photography, direct flash can come in handy when you’re in a pinch. For example, if you’re outdoors for a wedding reception and don’t have anything to bounce off of, direct, on-camera can save the day. In this article, we’ll teach you when and how to use this method the right way for various types of photography!

Direct Flash in Fashion and Commercial Photography

In the following video clip,. Pye shows us how to shoot with direct, on-camera. Direct, on-camera will create a side shadow around your subject, and so Pye suggests using an inexpensive bracket, called the Vello bracket, which attaches to your camera and will help you eliminate that harsh line. Watch the 6-minute video below and learn how to get that edgy, American Apparel look.

More Tips for Direct Flash Photography

Keep these tips in mind for when you must use direct, on-camera. The following tips are primarily based on this other video from Pye.

Here is the gear used in the video above: The Profoto A1 on camera flash as well as the Flashpoint R200 Ring Light. I’ll also be shooting with the Canon R5 with the RF 28-70mm f/2 lens.

Choose an Outfit that Fits the Mood

Because a harsh and edgy light quality is being used, the subject’s outfit should align with that theme.

Kiara was dressed in an all-black outfit and posed in a strong stance, creating a cohesive look that immediately ties everything together.

Use a Bracket When Going Vertical

When using a flash like the Profoto A1, which is mounted on top of the camera, the shadow placement is centered when shooting in landscape mode. However, many editorials are shot in portrait orientation, and in this case, the A1 will fire from the side, casting a shadow on one side of the subject. To correct this, it’s important to attach the light to a bracket, allowing the flash to remain in its above position, thereby ensuring consistent shadow placement.

Mind the Background Distance

Direct flash portraits are commonly used against white backgrounds. To control the brightness of the background, move your subject toward or away from the wall. Be sure to maintain the same distance between your light and your subject. The further your subject is from the wall, the darker the wall will be.

Understand On-Camera Flash vs. Ring Light

When deciding between an on camera flash vs a ring light, there are two differences to keep in mind.

Light spread: The on camera flash will be more focused. The ring flash will spread more evenly across the frame. The shadow: The on camera flash will create distinct shadow behind your subject. The ring flash will create a softer shadow that wraps around your subject.

expose the image for the ambient light

In a direct, on-camera situation, it’s important to avoid creating a heavy flash look. When the ambient exposure begins to drop, it indicates that the flash is being used too liberally. To prevent this, the approach should begin with exposing for the ambient background, followed by adding flash to subtly illuminate the subject.

Use the lowest flash power possible when using direct flash as fill

The key here is subtlety. To avoid a point-and-shoot appearance, the flash should be added gracefully at the lowest power possible. This approach will give the image a natural light look, rather than one dominated by heavy flash.

Tip 4: Soften The Flash With Modification For Better Results

Use what you have. If you have a napkin, then put that sucker over your flash or bounce off of it to soften the light quality. In this shot, I used the Fstoppers Flash Disc to modify my light to brighten up my subject.

Direct Flash in Wedding Photography

So far, we’ve only discussed direct flash in regards to fashion and commercial photography, but what about wedding photography? When there are no other options in wedding photography, you may have to shoot with direct, on-camera, but there’s a way to do it right.

Here’s a scenario for using direct, on-camera flash:

No ceiling/black ceilings

Outdoors open sky

No time to set up off camera flash gear to setup (SOL)

Setting your power and keeping a steady distance is crucial for using direct flash in the best way possible (see diagram above). If you’re not careful, it’s easy to blow out the subjects with too much light or lose them in the shadows when they’ve drifted too far from the light source.

Direct Flash for the Wedding Dance Floor

We recommend using manual mode and maintaining the same distance from the subjects as you (or they) move around