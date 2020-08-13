According to a new rumor from Sony Alpha Rumors, the new Sony A5 (or A6) will have some pretty interesting features and specs, including what’s reportedly being called a “pop-up EVF,” IBIS, 5fps, and 4k60p Video Recording.

Here’s more from the rumor;

Sony A5 (or A6) reliable rumors summary:



In mid-September, Sony will announce a new entry-level Full Frame camera (could be named Sony A5 or Sony A6)

Battery is NP-FZ100

USB is Type-C.

it has a single SD card slot

It has both a mic-in and a headphone jack

Wi-Fi (11a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth

Unconfirmed rumors



New body design similar to a5xxx/a6xxx mixed metal and plastic.

The grip is pretty large to accommodate the battery.

5 fps

IBIS

No pop-up flash

A pop-up EVF with 770.000 pixels (2.3m points) 0.6x mag.

Touch screen like the a7sIII

Records 4k 24p 10bit 100mbps, 4k 30p 10bit 100mbps and it even has 50/60p 4k but is really crippled they told me no audio, cropped, and works only in s&q mode

Price around $1,000 (which makes it the cheapest “new” camera in the lineup). Of course, the first-generation A7 and A7II are priced below $,1000 but they weren’t that cheap when first announced.

As usual, we have to take these rumors with a grain of salt, as even the Sony Alpha Rumors site has said the latest unconfirmed details seem pretty shakey as of yet. Either way, I’m quite intrigued to see what a pop-up EVF would look like and how it would function if that’s even remotely accurate. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

