Sony A5 (or A6) has IBIS, 4k60p, 5fps, And A Pop-Up EVF? (Rumor)
According to a new rumor from Sony Alpha Rumors, the new Sony A5 (or A6) will have some pretty interesting features and specs, including what’s reportedly being called a “pop-up EVF,” IBIS, 5fps, and 4k60p Video Recording.
Here’s more from the rumor;
Sony A5 (or A6) reliable rumors summary:
- In mid-September, Sony will announce a new entry-level Full Frame camera (could be named Sony A5 or Sony A6)
- Battery is NP-FZ100,
- USB is Type-C.
- it has a single SD card slot
- It has both a mic-in and a headphone jack
- Wi-Fi (11a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth
Unconfirmed rumors
- New body design similar to a5xxx/a6xxx mixed metal and plastic.
- The grip is pretty large to accommodate the battery.
- 5 fps
- IBIS
- No pop-up flash
- A pop-up EVF with 770.000 pixels (2.3m points) 0.6x mag.
- Touch screen like the a7sIII
- Records 4k 24p 10bit 100mbps, 4k 30p 10bit 100mbps and it even has 50/60p 4k but is really crippled they told me no audio, cropped, and works only in s&q mode
- Price around $1,000 (which makes it the cheapest “new” camera in the lineup). Of course, the first-generation A7 and A7II are priced below $,1000 but they weren’t that cheap when first announced.
As usual, we have to take these rumors with a grain of salt, as even the Sony Alpha Rumors site has said the latest unconfirmed details seem pretty shakey as of yet. Either way, I’m quite intrigued to see what a pop-up EVF would look like and how it would function if that’s even remotely accurate. Let us know what you think in the comments below.
David J. Crewe
David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada. View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe
