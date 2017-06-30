New Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 Price & Availability Released

Dropping in early 2017, the 70-200mm f/2.8 G2 from Tamron has been upsetting the metaphorical apple cart causing even the most loyal devotees to switch; offering more that 90% functionality for almost half the price of its major competitors. Since the 70-200mm G2 has landed into photographer’s hands, there has been rumors and speculation to when Tamron would release a follow-up to 2012’s 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC, those rumors have come to fruition as of today.

Fitting nicely alongside the recently announced Canon EOS 6D Mark II, Tamron announced the launch of a new standard zoom lens, the SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A032). What photographers want from their choice of 24-70mm f/2.8 (besides excellent image quality), is the ability to keep up with the demanding use (and sometimes abuse) that this go-to lens will be put through.

Protecting against dust, dirt, and smearing, this new mid-range zoom has a Fluorine Coating on the front element along with a moisture-resistant construction and a locking lens hood will allow photographers to use the 24-70mm G2 for wide-ranging purposes, including landscape, portrait, news, and travel.

Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 VC G2 Specifications

Lens composition: 12 groups 17 elements

Diaphragm Blade: 9 (circular stop)

Minimum shooting distance: 1.25′ (38.10 cm)

Maximum magnification: 1:5

Image stabilization effect: 5-stops

Filter diameter: 82 mm

Length: 111 mm (for Canon), 108.5 mm (for Nikon)

Weight: 905 g (for Canon), 900 g (for Nikon)

Dual MPU (Micro Processing Units) for AF dramatically improves autofocusing accuracy and speed

The A032 is equipped with Tamron’s proprietary VC allowing for up to 5-stops of stabilization, and includes an optical construction of 17 elements in 12 groups, including 2 XR (Extra Refractive Index) elements, 3 LD (Low Dispersion) elements, and one hybrid aspherical lens element, ideal for the latest ultra-high-megapixel digital cameras.

The advanced optical design helps to suppress aberrations and distortion throughout the zoom range, while the eBAND provides superior anti-reflection properties reducing flare and ghosting for improved contrast and color fidelity.

An Ultrasonic Silent Drive autofocus motor delivers quick and precise focusing performance to suit working with moving subjects and allows for full-time manual focus control.

The Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 is available for pre-order now from B&H for $1199 here.