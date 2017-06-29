Canon 6D Mark II Special Live Stream Event | Watch Here Tonight

After much speculation and years of waiting Canon unveiled its 6D Mark II today to much excitement, and at 7PM EST you can join B&H for a live stream of their 6D Mark II special event where you’ll see live hands on with the new body, hear from Canon educators, and get an in depth look into Canon’s latest offering. You can return to this article to watch it streamed live right here, below:

The 6D Mark II has been heavily anticipated, and looks to borrow some of the best features from the more pro bodies, and the more consumer bodies putting this right in the middle as a body that will likely be the step into full frame for many Canon shooters out there.

The 6D Mark II features a brand new 26.2 CMOS sensor (which we can assume is Canon built) which supports Canon’s Dual Pixel AF and will be the first full frame DSLR to utilize a Digic 7 processor. Native ISO and maximum frame rate will both get a boost over its predecessor, with an ISO range of 100-40,000 and a 6.5 fps maximum burst. It will feature WIFI, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth as found in other current Canon cameras which have been shown to work well.

Two of the most exciting updates are the 6D Mark II’s 3-inch Vari-angle touch screen with 1.04 million dots and a significant upgrade in autofocus system. The 6D Mark II will share the 80D’s excellent 45 point, all-cross-type autofocus system which is a huge update to the 6D’s 11 point system which had a single cross-type point in the center. 27 of those focus points will be sensitive up to f/8, which will be a useful function for those who like to shoot with teleconverters that rob their users of f-stops. Canon’s recent touch screens have been intuitive and responsive, and the 6D Mark II’s should be no exception.

You can pre-order the Canon 6D Mark II here now.