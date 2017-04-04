Canon Speedlite & Lens Sale, 50% Off Tripods, 50% Off Formatt-Hitech Filters + | Deal Dash
In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:
Benro Deal Ends At Midnight Tonight (April 4)
Benro Mach3 Aluminum Tripod with B1 Ball Head ($99 – orig. $235)
There are a host of different sizes at least 50% off, TODAY only.
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
- Load Capacity: 17.6 lb
- Max Height: 60.6″
- Min Height: 15.6″
- Folded Length: 23.2″
- Leg Sections: 4
- Weight: 4.1 lb
- One Leg Converts to Monopod
- Spiked and Rubber Feet
- Arca-Type Compatible Ball Head, QR Plate
- Short Center Column, Carry Case Included
New Apple MacBook Pro (with touchbar) Deal
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro (Space Gray, Late 2016) ($250 off)
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
- 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 Dual-Core
- 16GB of 1866 MHz RAM | 512GB PCIe SSD
- 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
- Integrated Intel Iris Graphics 540
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.2
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
- 720p FaceTime HD Camera & Dual Mics
- 3.5mm Headphones Jack | Stereo Speakers
- Supports One 5K or Dual 4K Displays
New Formatt-Hitech Circular Filters (Up to 50% off)
Formatt-Hitech is known within the world of filters for pushing the boundaries of what can be done with filters, and for their quality, and much-loved holding system. There is a huge sale on many great Formatt-Hitech circular filters with a broad range of size and type (ND, graduated, etc). Definitely check out the entire list of them here, with a few examples below:
- Formatt Hitech 72mm Firecrest ND 3.9 Filter (50% Off)
- Formatt Hitech 77mm Firecrest SuperSlim Circular Polarizer Filter (50% Off)
- Formatt Hitech 82mm Firecrest ND 1.2 Filter (50% Off)
NEW Canon Speedlite Rebates
Canon Speedlite 600EX II-RT ($100 off)
Canon Speedlite 600EX II-RT Essential Wireless Two Flash Kit ($200 Off PLUS an ST-E3-RT Speedlite Transmitter valued at $285)
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
Two Speedlite 600EX II-RT Flashes (Kit option only)
- ST-E3-RT Speedlite Transmitter (Kit option only)
- 2.4 GHz Wireless Radio Transmission
- Compatible with Canon E-TTL / E-TTL II
- Guide Number: 197′ at ISO 100 and 200mm
- Zoom Range: 20-200mm (14mm with Panel)
- Tilts from -7 to +90°
- Rotates Left & Right 180°
- 1.1-1.5x Improved Continuous Shooting
- High-Speed, 1st & 2nd Curtain Sync
New Sony deals
Sony has just released a slew of other sales, and if you’re in the market or have been considering an E mount camera like the a5100, a600, a6300, or even the new a6500, it has you covered with savings up to $350.
You can check out the full list of Sony deals here, but here are some of what’s on offer:
Sony Alpha a6500 with 16-70mm Lens Kit ($100 off)
Sony Alpha a6300 with 16-70mm Lens Kit ($150 off)
Sony Alpha a6300 with 16-50mm & 55-210mm Lenses Kit ($250 off)
Sony Alpha a6500 with 16-50mm & 55-210mm Lenses Kit ($350 off)
ONGOING SALES
FUJIFILM
Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body) –
Black – $500 Off – now $799
Silver – $500 Off – now $999
Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-55mm Lens – $500 off
Fujifilm X100T + Wide-Angle Conversion Lens Kit – Black/Silver $200 off
Fujifilm X100T – Black/Silver – $200 Off
Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Black, Body Only) – $200 Off
Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless with 16-50mm Lens – Silver/Black – $200 Off
Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless with 18-55mm Lens – Silver/Black – $200 Off
CANON
Canon 5D Mark IV
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm f/4 II Lens & Storage Kit – $200 off
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + 24-70mm f/4 Lens & Storage Kit – $150 off
Each bundle to the instant savings each package comes
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card
- 4TB Hard Drive and 64GB SDXC Memory Card
- Photo Backpack
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Canon EOS 7D Mark II Camera Body with Storage Kit – $300 off
Canon EOS 7D Mark II + 18-135mm Lens & Storage Kit – $300 off
Each bundle to the instant savings each package comes
- Lowepro Photo Hatchback 16L AW Backpack
- 64GB SDXC Memory Card
- 4TB External Hard Drive
Canon EOS M5
Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-150mm Lens
Canon Lenses
Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $150 off
Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens – $200 off
Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens – $200 off
Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM Lens – $150 off
Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L USM Lens – $100 off – $650 cheaper than ver. 2
