Venus Optics (Laowa) just keeps adding more and more value to their selection of lens lineup by non-stop additions of their popular lenses to the new mirrorless systems. In today’s announcement, Laowa has added the 11mm f/4.5 FF RL lens (Full Frame Rectilinear) to Canon RF Mounts, and the 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO (APS-C) for Nikon Z systems. Offering Canon Full-frame (R, RP, R5 & R6) users an exceptional ultra-wide experience and the high magnification power on Nikon APS-C body (Z50).

The wide-angle 11mm was already available for Leica M-mount, L-Mount, Nikon Z, and Sony E mount options. The addition of Canon RF completes the circle of (full-frame) mirrorless support for the brand.

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL



Laowa 11mm F4.5 FF RL is an extremely compact rectilinear(RL) wide-angle lens for full-frame (FF) mirrorless cameras. The remarkable 126° angle of view with 19cm minimum focus distance can be found in this 6.3cm(2.5 inches) long and 254g(8.9oz) lens. It allows you to capture the stunning landscape, precious travel moments, and beautiful cityscape without any burden. The lens also includes 2 aspherical elements and 3 extra-low dispersion elements to guarantee the sharpness, suppress chromatic aberrations and distortion to the minimum.

>Conveniently a 62mm filter can be screwed onto the lens directly, or 100mm-wide filters can be used. The 5-bladed aperture able to create a clean and appealing stunning 10-point sunstars.



Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is now available in Leica M, Sony FE, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L mount. MSRP in the US is US $799 (Leica M) and US $699 (other mounts).

Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO



Laowa 65mm f/2.8 is optimized for mirrorless cameras with APS-C format. As the only macro lens in the market that is capable of producing 2X life-size images, the lens allows photographers to use it for a wide range of subjects. The 65mm f/2.8 also inherited the excellent Apochromatic optical(APO) design from Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2X macro, which suppresses the chromatic aberration at both in-focus and out-of-focus areas to the minimum. Delivering stunning details and contrast from center to corner even when using a wide-open aperture. This professional prime lens delivers exceptional resolution and sharpness.

With only 335g(11.8oz), the lens is a very versatile lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The internal focus design can maintain the overall lens length during use, which avoids any collision or damage to the subject. Thanks to the advantage of its lightweight and compactness, this lens is definitely a great companion for outdoor and ecological photography.



It is now available in Canon EF-M, Fuji X, Sony E & Nikon Z mounts. The suggested retail price in the US is US$399.

Pricing & Availability

The Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL and Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO are currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website (http://www.venuslens.net/) and authorized resellers.

The price for 11mm f/4.5 and 65mm f/2.8 of all mounts are $699 and $399 respectively. Pricing varies in different countries.

Technical Specifications

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL

Focal Length 11mm

Max. Aperture f/4.5

Min. Aperture f/22

Angle of View 126°

Format Compatibility Full Frame

Lens Structure 14 elements in 10 groups

Aperture Blades 5

Min. Focusing Distance 7.4” (19cm)

Max. Magnification 0.1x

Filter Thread 62mm

Dimensions ⌀ 63.5mm x 58mm

Weight 254g (8.9 oz.)

Mounts – Leica M, L mount, Sony FE, Nikon Z, Canon RF

Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO

Focal Length 65mm

Max. Aperture f/2.8

Min. Aperture f/22

Angle of View 24.4°

Format Compatibility APS-C

Lens Structure 14 elements in 10 groups

Aperture Blades 9

Min. Focusing Distance 17cm (6.7”)

Max. Magnification 2x

Filter Thread 52mm

Dimensions ⌀ 57mm x 100mm

Weight 335g (11.82 oz.)

Mounts – Fuji X, Sony E, Canon EF-M, Nikon Z

