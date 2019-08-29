How to Speed Up Lightroom WITHOUT Buying New Hardware | 2019 Update
As the years have gone by, Adobe has consistently improved upon the speed & performance of Lightroom, but somehow, someway, it still gets sluggish and starts slowing down your workflow. We’ve gathered 9 tips to help you speed up your Lightroom performance and increase efficiency while editing.
Note: Before you start changing anything, make sure you have updated to the latest version of Lightroom.
These first few tips are things you should always be doing in Lightroom and will immediately increase your efficiency while editing.
Tip #1: Enable Custom GPU Based Acceleration
Head to your Preferences (CTRL+,/CMD+,) and from the General tab switch over to the Performance tab. Select the drop-down menu next to ‘Use Graphics Processor’ and switch it to Custom from Auto. For some reason, Lightroom turns this off by default. Then, toggle the box that states ‘Use GPU for image processing’ which should bring up a small alert below that states ‘Full graphics acceleration is enabled’. To make sure your Graphics Card is supported, you can click the Learn More button and double-check.
Tip #2: Store Catalogs & Work From Your Fastest Internal Drive
If you have an SSD or MVME drive, you are on the right track. I work off of a 2 TB SSD where I store all of my current work and Lightroom catalogs. This tip alone may single-handedly answer the question of how to speed up Lightroom performance since it isn’t running off of the laptop/computer drive which bogs down the software.
Tip #3: Update the Max Size FOr Your Raw Cache
For the Raw Cache folder, make sure you choose the fastest internal drive, and it can be the same place you’re storing your catalogs. Now, update the Maximum Size to 100 GB. We do this to ensure that the Raw Cache folder has enough space to accommodate all of the different previews and cache files it’s going to be saving. I set it to 100 GB just to be safe, but this number may be different for your depending on your typical file sizes.
Tip #4: Use Smart Previews While Editing
In the same Performance tab, head down to the Develop section and toggle the box that says ‘Use Smart Previews instead of Originals for image editing’. This will benefit you most while editing in the Develop Module because it will load Smart Previews when processing images instead of the original image files. If you notice there is a slight decline in overall quality when you are viewing the images in the Develop module, but when you export the images will be completely fine.
Tip #5: Reduce Standard Preview Size Resolution
Pull up your Catalog Settings (Alt+ CTRL+,/Opt + CMD+,) and select the File Handling tab. These are Catalog specific settings whereas the general Preferences apply to all of the Lightroom catalogs, so any alterations you make in this dialogue box would need to be made for each catalog you open. A way to speed up Lightroom is to reduce the Standard Preview Size resolution per catalog from your default setting to 1680 pixels.
Tip #6: Do Not Write Automatically Write Changes Into XMP
In Catalog Settings, switch over to the Metadata tab and de-select ‘Automatically write changes into XMP’. When this is toggled on, Lightroom is going to create an extra sidecar file every time you make an adjustment and change. Not only will it write the adjustment into the catalog, but also into a sidecar file. If you notice that Lightroom is operating at a slower pace as you make edits to images, this could be a way to boost performance. There are benefits to keeping XMPs, for example, if the catalog goes corrupt you have a second set of file settings as a backup, but it turning it off will speed up your Lightroom performance.
Tip #7: Turn off Automatic Face Detection
In the same Metadata tab, you’ll see Face Detection towards the bottom of the dialogue box. This uses quite a bit of CPU power because Lightroom uses AI to jump through all of the images to try and detect faces.
Tip #8: Separate Your Shoots by Catalog
For portrait, event, and wedding photographers that are working with large catalogs filled with different client images, I suggest separating your shoots into individual catalogs to avoid confusion and to improve Lightroom speed & performance. Despite what you’ve read online or what Adobe claims, Lightroom will slow down if you overload your General catalog. You’ll start to see this if you are working with 20,000+ images in one catalog, so do yourself a favor and separate them out. This simultaneously will help with the organization and structure of your files and images. You’ll see how we separate our files in the video.
Tip #9: Focus On CPU, Hard Drive, GPU for Better Hardware Performance
We’ve mostly discussed how to speed up Lightroom within the settings and preferences in the software, but what if, even after doing all of these things, you are still faced with sluggish performance or excessive lagging? This is when you can look into making alterations to your hardware to see improvements in Lightroom’s efficiency.
CPU
If you’re looking at a new computer, when it comes to the CPU, higher clock speed is going to give you better Lightroom performance than more cores. Lightroom isn’t designed to utilize that many cores, so fewer cores, and higher clock speed is going to make a bigger difference.
Hard Drive
Use the fastest possible storage drive for the location of your catalogs. Ideally set up an internal SSD or an MVME drive for fast read and write times which will enable Lightroom to quickly access those files and write cache and preview information. Remember, external USB drives will dramatically slow down Lightroom performance.
GPU
Select a GPU that offers full acceleration when image processing. If you are looking to tweak and modify to create your own PC powerhouse, we recommend checking out Puget Systems. If you want something that is ready-to-go and you are familiar and comfortable with the Mac OS, then we recommend opting for an iMac Pro.
Try these out and see if this speeds up your Lightroom workflow!

