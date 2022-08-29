By learning the fundamentals, studio lighting can open up tons of creative opportunities. In this video, I’ll be going over some basic tips for creative studio portraits using colored gels and gobos.

Video: Creative Lighting Fundamentals With Colored Gels and Gobos

Today’s tutorial is a continuation of a previous video on studio lighting fundamentals, which you can find here. In that video, I went over how to work with multiple flashes to properly lift your shadows. This time around, I’ll be adding in colored gels and gobos to get creative with colors and lighting effects.

You’ll need the following gear:

Setting the Ambient Light

In Part 1, we went over how to set the ambient light for the flash. The concept is the same. Simply darken your exposure to nix any existing light.

Add In Your Fill Light

Just like last time, I set up my first light to lift the shadows. However, this time, I want to add in a bit of color. To do this, simply add a colored gel over your flash and bounce the light off of the ceiling.

Note that gels will slightly reduce your light output, so be sure to adjust your exposure or light settings accordingly.

Dial In Your Main Light

Next, we’ll be adding in our main light. I placed the FJ400 with the optical spot at camera left just out of the shot.

Get Creative With Gobos

Now that we have all of our lights and colored gels in place, let’s throw in some gobos for some creative light patterns!

Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed this article/video! Be sure to give these tips a try and experiment with colored gels and gobos for great creative results!

