Drone Strikes Commercial Aircraft | First Official Recording Of Such An Incident
A few days ago one of the biggest fears about drones came to pass when a drone collided with a commercial aircraft on approach to Jean Lesage International Airport in Quebec, Canada. this marks the first officially recorded incident of the type, and will probably be a landmark event.
AS it stands today, as reported by Transport Canada, there have been 1,596 drone incidents in 2017 in Canada alone, with 131 of them considered aviation concerns. That’s in 10 months, in one country, a country where there are already laws in place meant to help avoid such issues.
As of this writing drones are not allowed within 3.4 miles of Canadian airports, and up to a 90 meter service ceiling (see restrictions here). The drone that impacted the Sky Jet aircraft was adhering to the range restrictions from the airport but was flying at 1500 ft, far above the legal operating altitude limit. Operators who put aircraft at risk face steep fines and jail time under Canadian law. See statement from Transport Canada:
Transport Canada is monitoring the situation and is in contact with its transportation partners including Skyjet, the Jean Lesage International Airport and NAV CANADA. My department is in contact with the Service de police de la Ville de Québec and we will cooperate with the Transportation Safety Board should they decide to investigate.
Although the vast majority of drone operators fly responsibly, it was our concern for incidents like this that prompted me to take action and issue interim safety measures restricting where recreational drones could be flown. I would like to remind drone operators that endangering the safety of an aircraft is extremely dangerous and a serious offence. Anyone who violates the regulations could be subject to fines of up to $25,000 and/or prison. This applies to drones of any size, used for any purpose. All airports, helipads and seaplane bases are “No Drone Zones” if you do not have permission from Transport Canada. For 2017, to date 1,596 drone incidents have been reported to the department. Of these, 131 are deemed to have been of aviation safety concern.
[REWIND: Camera Drones | All You Want, Should, & Need To Know To Start Flying]
The aircraft affected was a Beechcraft A100 King Air belonging to Quebec-based SkyJet Aviation with 8 souls on board, and was fortunately able to land safely and sustaining relatively minor damage. This follows another recent drone collision with a U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk flying over Staten Island, New York,about a month ago, which damaged the helicopter’s main rotor blade, window frame and transmission deck. The drone in question was a DJI Phantom 4 quadcopter as pieces of it were recovered according to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board. Both incidences are under investigation.
Thoughts
If you’ve followed along with my writings over the years you may be aware that aviation is a focal point in my life, and these kinds of incidents are not so much bothersome as infuriating.
It seems that the average drone operator hasn’t the foggiest idea of how the world of aviation works, and that the rules are tight for a reason. There also seems to be (judging from some social media comments I’ve seen today) this ignorant idea that something like a $300 million dollar Boeing 777 with a MTOW of 700,000lbs would not be affected by colliding with a small ten pounds drone. To those people I would suggest looking up ‘bird strikes’ and let those images sink in. Miracle on the Hudson, anyone?
The lack of understanding of the basic dynamics of flight and the environment in which it occurs is dangerous, and I for one am all for every drone operator to have to pass a rigorous exam to ensure their understanding is solid. But furthermore, I don’t think it’s enough.
There’s been much brouhaha over the past years about drone regulation and people seem to get especially defensive and frantic when the idea of drone-maker imposed restrictions via remote control are discussed, but frankly, trusting the average drone user not to breach the law could be costly. Not costly in the same way it could be costly riding a bike without a license can be, but hundreds of lives in the air and possibly more on the ground. The question is, what will it take for something like this to go through? How bad is the next accident going to have to be before meaningful restrictions occur?
Miracle on the Hudson? Really that’s your comparison to a drone. The miracle on the Hudson hit a FLOCK OF BIRDS, not ONE. Bird strikes are common and often do ZERO damage or even interrupt the flight. Sometimes they do damage, rarely if ever will one bird take down a plane.
Now my drone is set to not go over 400ft and my house is NO WHERE near an airport , but I’m constantly dodging aircraft. Simple because pilots are flying too low.
Especially the military ( I live 30 miles away from a large military base), for some reason they think the rules don’t apply to them. I’ve dodged mostly black hawks as they fly low over my house all the time and refuse to stop. They’ve spotted my drone and changed direction to come at it. Causing me to drop fast, because they will LIE and report it as a problem or incident. Even though I”m flying within the rules.
I did have a F-18 crash my drone when it did an extremely low high speed pass over my house. The wash sent it tumbling and it crashed. The amount of complaints generated to the town and police dept. finally got them to stop doing these practice runs. They do them during the middle of the day when they think no a lot of people are home. It is scary as hell, it will shake your entire house.
So, it’s not just the drone pilots that are a problem. It’s the actual pilots themselves that are a problem. But, if you complain they don’t believe you because you’re not a trained pilot.
How many times has a plane crashed and the reason for the crash is “PILOT ERROR”. They are crashing more planes and endangering people with “PILOT ERROR” at a rate far more often then drones are a problem. “PILOT ERROR” has killed THOUSANDS of people. Drones have killed ZERO with collisions with planes.
Just google Pilot error crashes and you’ll have a lot of reading on how dangerous these fools are dropping planes out of the sky. Far more then this ONE drone incident.
Your perspective is really screwed up on where the REAL issue is that is killing people. You’ve bought into the hype.