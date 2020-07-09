Today Canon is also introducing four new RF lenses and two RF lens teleconverters: The Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Canon RF600mm F11 IS STM, Canon RF800mm F11 IS STM, and RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM lenses.

All four of these new lenses were designed to meet the ever-expanding demands of the skilled creatives who capture amazing imagery using EOS R series cameras, including the new EOS R5 and EOS R6. In addition to the lenses, there are two new RF lens extenders/teleconverters, a 1.4x and a 2x model, allowing users to take their compatible RF lens focal lengths even farther.

Also, Canon has announced a 13-inch professional printer, the imagePROGRAF PRO-300, to bring photos to life through the power of print.

Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM

The Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM is a high-performance and versatile super-telephoto zoom lens that will find its way into the bags of many photographers, from action sports, to wildlife and landscape photography. The compact and lightweight lens features optical image stabilization of up to five stops of shake correction, (not counting The Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6‘s additional IBIS!) with three different IS modes including standard, panning, and exposure only. Two Nano USM motors are at the heart of this lens and provide users with high-speed, smooth and quiet autofocus with a minimum focusing distance of three feet.

Sample Images

Additional features of the Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM include:

Rotation-Type zoom ring and torque adjustment allows for precision control and feel

Customizable control ring that enables photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO

12-pin RF-Mount Communication System (command dial)

Canon L-Series grade dust and weather-resistant construction with a fluorine coating

Lens hood with side window allows specialty filters to be adjusted even while Lens Hood is attached

Compatible with the new 1.4x and 2x RF lens extenders (from 300 to 500mm focal length)

Technical Specifications for the RF 100-500mm

Focal Length: 100 to 500mm

Maximum Aperture: f/4.5 to 7.1

Minimum Aperture: f/32 to 54

Lens Mount: Canon RF (full-frame mirrorless)

Angle of View: 24° to 5°

Minimum Focus Distance: 2.95′ / 90 cm

Maximum Magnification: 0.12 to 0.33x

Optical Design: 20 Elements in 14 Groups

Diaphragm: 9 Blades, Rounded

Autofocus: Nano USM, 2x motors

Image Stabilization: Yes 5 stops (7.5 stops with Canon EOS R5 & R6)

Tripod Collar: Removable and Rotating

Filter Size: 77 mm front threaded

Dimensions: (ø x L) 3.69 x 8.17″ / 93.8 x 207.6 mm

Weight: 3 lb / 1365 g

Check Pricing & Availability of the Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 IS USM Lens

Canon RF600mm and 800mm F11 IS STM

The Canon RF600mm and RF800mm F/11 IS STM lenses are the first fixed focal length super-telephoto RF lenses and are incredibly compact and lightweight. The portability of the new lenses is made even greater due to the ability for the lens barrel to retract and lock in place when the lenses are stowed away and not in use. Diffractive Optics technology helps to reduce the necessary number of lenses and greatly diminish the cost of the lenses, making them affordable for a broader group of photographers.

Rick Sammon with The RF600mm & RF800mm Lenses

RF600mm F11 IS STM

RF 600mm Sample Images

RF800mm F11 IS STM

RF 800mm Sample Images

Additional features of the Canon RF600mm and RF800mm F11 IS STM lenses include:

Lightweight – the RF600mm weighs approximately 2.05lb and the RF800mm weighs approximately 2.78lb, respectively

Compact size, RF600mm measures approximately 7.85inch and RF800mm with measures approximately 11.09inch when retracted, respectively

Fixed f/11 aperture

Optical image stabilization of five stops for the RF600mm and four stops for the RF800mm of Shake Correction

Lead screw-type STM enables smooth autofocusing for still-image and video shooting

Customizable control ring that allows photographers to adjust exposure compensation, shutter speed, aperture or ISO

12-pin Communication System

Compatible with the new 1.4x and 2x RF lens extenders

Technical Specifications for the RF 600mm

Focal Length: 600mm

Maximum Aperture: f/11

Lens Mount: Canon RF (full-frame mirrorless)

Angle of View: 4° 10′

Minimum Focus Distance: 14.76′ / 4.5 m

Maximum Magnification; 0.14x

Optical Design: 10 Elements in 7 Groups

Autofocus: screw-type STM motor

Image Stabilization: Yes

Filter Size: 82 mm front threaded

Dimensions: (ø x L) 3.66 x 10.61″ / 93 x 269.5 mm

Weight: 2.05 lb / 930 g

Check Pricing & Availability of the Canon RF600mm F11 IS STM Lens

Technical Specifications for the RF 800mm

Focal Length: 800mm

Maximum Aperture: f/11

Lens Mount: Canon RF (full-frame mirrorless)

Angle of View: 3° 5′

Minimum Focus Distance: 19.69′ / 6 m

Maximum Magnification: 0.14x

Optical Design: 11 Elements in 8 Groups

Autofocus: screw-type STM motor

Image Stabilization: Yes

Filter Size: 95 mm front threaded

Dimensions: (ø x L) 4 x 13.85″ / 101.6 x 351.8 mm

Weight: 2.77 lb / 1260 g

Check Pricing & Availability of the Canon RF800mm F11 IS STM Lens

Canon RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM

The third RF85mm lens in the RF lineup, the Canon RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM is compact and lightweight, featuring a bright f/2 aperture helping to capture images that have exceptional bokeh. The lens features an impressive maximum magnification of 0.5x and a minimum focusing distance of 1.15 feet, providing users with macro-photography capability.

Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM Sample Images

Additional features of the Canon RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM include:

Optical Image Stabilization with up to five stops of Shake Correction

Hybrid IS compensates for angular and shift camera shake during macro photography

Control Ring for Direct Setting Changes.

12-pin Communication System

Nine blade Circular Aperture

Technical Specifications for the RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM Lens

Focal Length: 85mm

Maximum Aperture: f/2

Lens Mount: Canon RF (full-frame mirrorless)

Angle of View: 28° 30′

Minimum Focus Distance:1.15′ / 35.05 cm

Maximum Magnification: 0.5x

Macro Reproduction Ratio: 1:2

Optical Design: 12 Elements in 11 Groups

Diaphragm: Blades 9, Rounded

Autofocus: STM

Image Stabilization: Yes, up to 7.5 EVs

Filter Size: 67 mm front threaded

Dimensions: (ø x L) 3.07 x 3.56″ / 78 x 90.5 mm

Weight: 17.64 oz / 500 g

Check Pricing & Availability of the RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM Lens – $599

RF Lens Extenders

Lens extenders (teleconverters) have long been a practical and useful tool for a variety of photographers. That story continues with the introduction of the Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x. The new lens extenders inherit the same high image quality, precision AF and reliability, such as being drip and dustproof, of EF lens extenders. When used in combination with the newly-released compatible lenses, the capturing range can be dramatically increased, providing consumers with additional use cases for their existing RF lenses.

Canon RF Extender 2x

Technical Specifications of the Canon RF Extender 2x

Mount: Canon RF

Magnification: 2x

Light Loss: 2 Stop

Length: 1.5″ / 38.1 mm

Diameter: 2.8″ / 71.12 mm

Weight: 12 oz / 340 g

Check Pricing & Availability of the Canon RF Extender 2x – $599

Canon RF Extender 1.4x

Technical Specifications of the Canon RF Extender 1.4x

Mount: Canon RF

Magnification: 1.4x

Light Loss: 1 Stop

Length: 0.8″ / 20.32 mm

Diameter: 2.8″ / 71.12 mm

Weight: 7.9 oz / 224 g

Check Pricing & Availability of the Canon RF Extender 1.4x – $499

Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300

Completing the lineup of professional printer options from 13 inches through 60 inches, Canon also unveiled today the new 13-inch Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Inkjet Printer along with a new Premium Fine Art Rough paper. Providing an improved workflow and high-quality output within a smaller footprint compared to previous models, this new printer excels at professional printing performance. Combined with the new Premium Fine Art Rough paper that features a textured surface to express the depth of an image, the printer along with the paper and new EOS R5 or EOS R6 camera introduces a new powerhouse professional imaging trio that meets creators’ demands.

Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Technical Specifications

Printing Technology Inkjet

Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi (Black)

4800 x 1200 dpi (Color)

Print Speed (By Size) 11 x 14″ / 27.94 x 35.56 cm: 2 Minutes 50 Seconds

8 x 10″ / 20.32 x 25.4 cm: 2 Minutes 45 Seconds

Duplex Printing No

Borderless Printing 13 x 19″ / 33.02 x 48.26 cm

Ink Type Pigment-Based Black

Pigment-Based Color

Color Type Color

Configuration 10 x Cartridges

Printer Language SG Raster

Paper Handling Input Tray 1

Media Sizes Input Tray 1: 3.5 x 3.5 to 14 x 39″ / 8.89 x 8.89 to 35.56 x 99.06 cm

Media Weight Input Tray 1: 64 to 380 gsm

Paper Capacity Input Tray 1: 100 Sheets Input Tray 2: 1 Sheets

Special Media Support CDs

Dimensions (W x H x D) 25.2 x 15.0 x 7.9″ / 64.0 x 38.1 x 20.1 cm 25.2 x 33.0 x 164.0″ / 64.0 x 83.8 x 416.6 cm (Maximum)

Weight 31.6 lb / 14.33 kg

Pricing & Availability of the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 – $899

Pricing & Availability

The Canon RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens is scheduled to be available in September 2020 for an estimated retail price of $2,699.00. The Canon RF600mm F11 IS STM and RF800mm F11 IS STM lenses are scheduled to be available at the end of July 2020 for an estimated retail price of $699.99 and $899.99, respectively. The Canon RF85mm F2 MACRO IS STM lens is scheduled to be available in October 2020 for an estimated retail price of $599.99.

The RF Extender 1.4x and 2x are scheduled to be available at the end of July for an estimated retail price of $499.99 and $599.99 each.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Printer will be available later in July for a suggested retail price of $899.99. Premium Fine Art Rough paper will also be available later in July for a suggested retail price of $44.99 for Letter size, $109.99 for 13” x 19” inches, and $169.99, 17” x 22” inches.

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com