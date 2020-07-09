Canon EOS R6 Hands-on Photo + Video Shoots and Specs Review
In this latest quick video from Vanessa Joy, she jumps into her testing of the newly announced Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless system to give her review of the camera along with some hands-on experience and opinion (including her love for the high-speed shutter capabilities of the camera). Who is this system ideal for? What are it’s limitations? You’ll have to watch the 5-minute video to find out!
I’ve hands-on tested the Canon EOS R6 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera out with 6 different real hands on photo and video shoots, here’s what you need to know. Canon R6 for street photographers, fashion photographers, content creators, vloggers, youtubers, makeup tutorials, travel photography, kid photography, DJ photographers and videographers and even used the R6 for streaming gaming video to Twitch. I really put this thing through the ringer for this official review!
Canon EOS R6 Specifications
- SENSOR: 20-megapixel BSI-CMOS full-frame Bayer sensor
- LENS MOUNT: Canon RF (full-frame mirrorless)
- STILL IMAGES: 20-megapixel (5472 x 3648) RAW (CR3), lossless/compressed, 10-bit HEIF (HDR)
- VIDEO RESOLUTION: 4K/120p, 60p, 30p, 24p, over-sampled from slightly cropped full-sensor
- VIDEO COMPRESSION: ALL-I, IPB 10-bit 4:2:2, LOG, HDR PQ
- VIDEO FEATURES: Zebra (exposure warning) stripes, focus peaking, audio & microphone ports, HDMI-micro
- ISO: 100-102400 (Expanded: ISO 50, ISO 204800)
- AUTOFOCUS: 1053-point Dual Pixel AF II (AI-trained subject tracking, 100% viewfinder coverage)
- SHOOTING SPEED: 20 FPS max speed w/ electronic shutter, 12 FPS max speed w/ mechanical shutter, full autofocus
- STABILIZATION: Yes, sensor and lens-based, 6-8 stops
- VIEWFINDER: 3.68M-dot electronic viewfinder, (EVF) 100% coverage, 0.78x mag.
- LCD: 3 in, 1.6M-dot touchscreen
- CONNECTIVITY: Headphone (3.5mm), microphone (3.5mm) HDMI-D (micro), USB-C (3.2, 10GBit/sec, USB-PD power delivery)
- STORAGE: Dual SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II) (both the fast type!)
- BATTERY: LP-E6NH, 360 shots per charge, USB-PD charging
- BATTERY GRIP: Optional, $349 standard (BG-R10)
- BODY CONSTRUCTION: metal/alloy construction, fully weather-sealed
- SIZE: 5.43×3.84×3.48 in (138x98x88 mm)
- WEIGHT: 1.5 lb (680 g)
- PRICE: $2,499
