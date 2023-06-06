Ask a professional photographer why they like to have an “actual camera” instead of just a phone, and their answer will have something in common that you didn’t expect… It isn’t just about the excellent image quality, or the lenses, even though those are important, of course. It’s also very much all about the experience of the craft itself; being able to fully control the camera settings using physical dials and buttons. Being able to raise a camera to your eye and look through the viewfinder forces you to focus only on the image you are framing. All of these things are what make the best compact camera, well, not a phone camera.

And yet, not all professional photographers want to carry around a big, heavy, expensive “pro flagship” camera! In fact, even those working pros who do own a pro camera may also want something much more compact, a “point and shoot camera” as it was called in recent decades. Today, that’s what this article is all about.

What To Look For In The Best Compact Cameras For Professionals

While a beginner photographer needs to focus on finding a camera that is user-friendly, and/or things like budget-friendly lens options, a pro photographer’s search for the best compact camera may be a little different.

Some pros are looking for a compact camera to be their primary workhorse camera, while others may be looking for a spare or second camera, specifically for casual, non-paying photography. This creates a huge range, indeed. However, there are at least some features that virtually all professionals will be interested in…

Ease Of Manual Control & Customization

A professional photographer needs a camera that makes manual control easy. Most cameras have a “Manual Mode”, but not all are created equal! You see, the problem is that many beginner-friendly and compact cameras only have one command dial and a few buttons. This makes it easy to change your shutter speed, but usually a bit more complicated or even frustrating to change your aperture or ISO.

Also, the customization of advanced features is very useful. If you’re a professional photographer, you might not have time to dig through a camera’s menu every time you need to access certain features; you want them to be programmable to a physical button, or at least a custom menu, for easy access.

For this reason, we recommend cameras that have at least two command dials, preferably three.

Backup (Dual Card Slots)

This is an essential part of any paid professional’s workflow: instant, on-location data security. A camera with dual card slots is an essential tool for many working pros, in our opinion as full-time photographers who have been photographing weddings and portraits for about two decades.

Thankfully, most advanced cameras these days, and even some of the most compact ones, offer dual card slots.

Long-Term Durability

Most compact cameras are indeed aimed at beginners, which unfortunately means they’re cheaply built, too. However, one important criterion that we will use today is long-term durability. While some cameras might just break after a few months of full-time work, there are, in fact, quite a few cameras that are both lightweight, portable, and yet professionally durable.

High-Speed Performance

This may not apply to all professionals, however, anyone who is photographing active subjects will need a camera that offers both speed and accuracy. That is, both in terms of autofocus performance and sheer frames-per-second. (FPS)

Thankfully, speed is one of the most affordable things to put in all electronic devices these days, so the best compact digital cameras are all going to have incredible speed, and reliable autofocus for tracking fast subjects, too.

Lens Selection

For beginners and casual photographers, the truth is that every camera system has plenty of excellent lenses available. However, professionals may have a specialty, such as portraits, landscapes, nightscapes, wildlife, action sports, etc, …and all of these may require some very specialized (and expensive) lenses. Keep this in mind when choosing a camera or camera mount, because it could at least save you a ton of money, or even make a massive difference in your ability to get certain photos at all!

Customer Support & Repair/Service

One of the things that all working professionals must absolutely be aware of is this: you’re using your camera to pay your bills, so, not only must it be as dependable as possible, but also, what if it breaks? You need to be able to get your camera repaired in a timely manner. Thankfully, these days, each camera manufacturer has a pretty good reputation for their various “professional services” departments. However, some companies have a little bit better reputation when it comes to parts availability and turnaround times.

Best Compact Cameras For Professionals

Before we dive in, it should be noted that if you’re a working professional photographer, there’s still a chance you may be interested in a beginner camera. You might not want to lug around your big, expensive pro camera to every outing and event with friends and family, and some of the other cameras we’ve recommended in our article about the best compact cameras for beginners are great for pros, too.

Specifically, our favorites are the Fuji X-S20 and Nikon Zfc, both of which are APSC mirrorless cameras that have an excellent, pro-friendly lens selection. With that being said, let’s dive into this article’s recommendations!

Sony RX100 VII ($1,298, B&H | Amazon)

Indeed, we are recommending this same camera to both beginners and professionals! It is just that good. At a glance, its image quality is indistinguishable from large, pro cameras. In fact, if your paying work is mostly done on social media and consumed on mobile devices, then this Sony RX-100 VII (Mark 7) may be ready to take you from beginner to literally paying your bills!

Of course, the inability to change lenses, and the relatively “tiny” sensor, can leave the most avid photographers wishing for more, even if only due to their passion for the craft itself.

Nikon Coolpix P950

($796 | B&H | Amazon)

The Nikon P950 is a very unique camera; it has an incredible 24-2000mm equivalent zoom! Yes, that’s right, its optical zoom reaches a 2000mm angle of view.

Of course, this makes the Nikon P950 a perfect compact camera for super-telephoto wildlife photography and videography; any other interchangeable lens camera cannot come close to reaching the same focal lengths without utterly enormous lenses that cost many thousands of dollars. Note, of course, that this is one of the biggest point-and-shoot cameras on the market, but it is still far smaller than mirrorless cameras with super-telephoto lenses.

The images are, of course, not nearly as professional quality, however, the raw and JPG outputs are both quite impressive for such an amazing feat as this camera achieves.

Gopro Hero11 Black

($399 | B&H | Amazon)

Speaking of specialty, unique cameras, a GoPro is the obvious choice for “extreme” professional work and content creation. The name GoPro itself is synonymous with extreme sports, and if you’re looking for professional results in an “indestructible” (waterproof) housing, this is the best compact camera for that job.

Since the GoPro Hero9 series, they have earned our only recommendation for the category. With the GoPro Hero11 Black, the updated sensor, and impressive HyperSmooth Image Stabilization, GoPro is keeping this top spot. The fixed ultra-wide-angle lens means this certainly isn’t the camera for everyone, but it’s absolutely perfect for “extreme” action of all types.

Best Compact Mirrorless Cameras For Professionals

Simply put, the OMDS OM-1 is the smallest flagship pro camera in existence. Thanks to its Micro Four Thirds Sensor, the camera itself and most of the lenses that go with it are much more compact than other professional options.

It packs some serious power, though, with a staggering 50 FPS speed with autofocus, or a jaw-dropping 120 FPS without autofocus, but with a blackout-free viewfinder. Considering the camera’s 2x crop factor, this makes it a perfect tool for adventurous telephoto wildlife photographers who are looking for the most compact, highly professional option. One final perk is that Olympus has always been known for its legendary weather sealing, and the OM-1 is no different. Most cameras can survive light rain, but if you have to work in a torrential downpour, this is the camera for you.

Panasonic Lumix GH6

($1697-$2,197 | B&H | Amazon)

Also with a Micro Four Thirds Sensor, the Panasonic GH6 is a similar form factor (and a similar price) …but aimed squarely at videographers more than photographers. With similar features to the OM-1, such as blazing fast speed, impressive stabilization, and a high-res pixel-shift mode, the GH6 is a great choice for professionals who are looking for a compact flagship that is video-centric.

For those professionals who need a well-balanced compact camera, our top recommendation goes to the Fuji X-T5. With an APSC sensor, its crop factor allows it to be a fully professional camera in a compact package. The 40-megapixel sensor makes it highly capable for all types of work, from portraits and weddings to landscapes and wildlife. And, again, it’s excellent at both photo and video for all of those subjects!

As an added bonus, the Fujifilm X-T5 is the only flagship class pro camera with a retro-style design. (Of course, if you’d rather have a traditional modern style, the Fujifilm X-H2 is a very similar camera inside, with very different ergonomics outside.

Nikon Z5 ($996 | B&H | Amazon)

One of the most compact full-frame mirrorless cameras that is still fully professional, the Nikon Z5 gets our recommendation for being one of the few full-frame cameras to achieve such good value and portability, while still offering features such as dual card slots and in-body stabilization.

Conclusion | Best Compact Cameras in 2023 For Professionals

All in all, there aren’t nearly as many compact cameras on the market today as there were 15 years ago when the compact, point-and-shoot digital camera market was exploding. Today, that realm is mostly occupied by phones. However, for any serious hobbyist or professional photographer, sometimes it’s just more fun to have an actual camera!

So, if you’re passionate about photography as a craft, but are looking for the most compact, lightweight options, one of these cameras is definitely the perfect camera for your needs.