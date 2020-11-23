The photography industry is shifting to mirrorless cameras. In fact, 2020 was a big year for mirrorless cameras, with all of the major camera makers announcing significant, innovative mirrorless cameras.

While having so many options is great, determining which one to buy, especially as a beginner, can be confusing. On small letter or number in the name of the camera can mean a huge difference in terms of cost and features, as is the case with the Sony A7 III vs Sony A7R III or the Canon R5 and the Canon R6.

There is a large number of options to choose from, but among beginner photographers, mirrorless cameras are generally a good recommendation. These cameras offer a step up from a smartphone camera but do not have to cost a fortune to be worthwhile. Mirrorless cameras offer good quality photos and videos for photographers who are just starting out.

This post will focus on providing an overview of the top 5 mirrorless cameras for beginners. We will consider both budget-friendly and more professional options, ensuring every photographer can find a camera that fits their specific needs.

1. Sony Alpha A6100 Mirrorless Camera

If your budget allows for it, the Sony Alpha A6100 Mirrorless Camera is definitely worth looking at. The camera is compatible with the original Sony E mount system, which can add a level of versatility to what hardware accessories can be used alongside it. Choose between the body alone or a kit that comes with additional lenses to get you shooting as soon as you open the box.

The camera features one of the fastest AF ratings at 0.02 seconds, with a built-in object tracking function. The 24.2MP APS-C sensor provides superior quality photos, all packed into a compact body. A touch-screen display is added to the camera, allowing easy navigation of photos and menu options and can be tilted at a 180-degree angle for extra convenience.

This mirrorless camera for beginners comes with a rechargeable lithium battery, as well as a charging adapter. The battery offers a long lifespan to ensure you can enjoy a complete photography session without the need for a recharge.

2. Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera

The retro look of the Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera offers a unique aesthetic element, while the interior uses modern technologies. The camera comes in three color options, including Champagne Gold, Silver, and Dark Silver.

The mirrorless camera comes with an included XC15-45mm kit lens, offering a beginner photographer their first lens to work with. The LCD display is touch-sensitive, allowing easier navigation of recordings and photo review. A 16:9 aspect ratio on display provides a more accurate display of the photos taken.

The camera offers Fuji’s familiar built-in film simulations and uses an on-sensor phase-detection system. Face and eye detection make it easier to focus on a subject.

3. Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Digital 4K Vlogging Camera

When budget is a limitation, the Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Digital 4K Vlogging Camera might be a good option to consider. This one offers a more affordable price point when entering the world of photography.

The camera features built-in NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi communication and data transfer technologies. It comes standard as a base kit, but alternatives with an included lens can be selected too. The Canon EOS M50 uses a total of eight image processors and it can record videos in 4K resolution. Additional features include an autofocus function for quick-capture photos.

4. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Camera Kit

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Camera Kit is another affordable option. This is an entire kit, making it a more beginner-friendly option too. The built-in Wi-Fi technology makes it easy to send photos and video content from the camera to a compatible smartphone, or mobile device.

The camera is accompanied by a durable carry bag. The bag is big enough to store the camera and additional accessories. A 14-42mm lens comes with this camera. The starter kit also includes a memory card for storing and transferring content.

5. Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Digital Camera

The last option on our list offers an adjustable exposure between F3.5 and F5.6, along with an OIS PZ Lens. The Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Digital Camera is available in four color options and comes complete with a wide-angle lens included.

A 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor is used to deliver greater quality images. There is a 16:9 LCD that can be navigated using touch. The screen measures 3.5 inches in diameter. The camera has a lighter weight, making it travel friendly and lighter to carry.

Conclusion

A small mirrorless camera offers an excellent entry point for beginner photographers. There are many options to choose from, including a few budget-friendly cameras. Knowing what to look for is important, as not all mirrorless cameras may comply with a new photographer’s needs. The options in this list can provide basic functionality when starting out but also help the photographer grow in their profession.