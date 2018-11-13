33 Unbelievable Award-Winning Landscapes & Cityscapes
In September we launched a new category for SLR Lounge Awards –Landscapes/Cityscapes! We faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in November!
To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page. The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.
Apex Award Winners
Filip Molčan – SLRL Profile | Website
Dalbir Virdee – SLRL Profile | Website
Ryan Longnecker – SLRL Profile | Website
Andre Finetti Cangussu – SLRL Profile
Michael Durr – SLRL Profile | Website
Lindsey Chu – SLRL Profile
Ryan Longnecker – SLRL Profile | Website
John Bosma – SLRL Profile | Website
Carsten Schertzer – SLRL Profile | Website
Dejan Dajković – SLRL Profile
Summit Award Winners
Silviu-Florin Salomia – SLRL Profile | Website
Kev Cary – SLRL Profile
Luboš Prchal – SLRL Profile
Ryan Longnecker – SLRL Profile | Website
Ray David – SLRL Profile
Kevin Persaud – SLRL Profile | Website
Neil Johnson – SLRL Profile
Renaldo Opice – SLRL Profile
Max Karmazin – SLRL Profile
Lindsey Chu – SLRL Profile
Xavier Garcia – SLRL Profile
Priyesh Rughani – SLRL Profile | Website
Jasko Omerovic – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Award Winners
Greg Larson – SLRL Profile
Michael Santos – SLRL Profile | Website
Don Risi – SLRL Profile
David Gould – SLRL Profile | Website
Sarah Hershkowitz – SLRL Profile
Neil Johnson – SLRL Profile
Matthew Chesebrough – SLRL Profile | Website
Rohan Mishra – SLRL Profile | Website
Marcos Rodriguez – SLRL Profile
Dominic Salzmann – SLRL Profile
