Get Inspired By 52 Incredible Wedding Photographers

Our October Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in November!

We also just introduced a new category for Awards: Landscapes/Cityscapes! Submissions for this category are now open – submit here!

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page. The winners are determined by a combination of community scoring and panel scoring. The panel consists of photographers from the creators of SLR Lounge, Lin and Jirsa Photography, along with other professional photographers/SLR Lounge editors.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners



Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website

Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website

Sean Le Blanc – SLRL Profile | Website

Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website

Bayarerdene Ulziisaikhan – SLRL Profile | Website

Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website

Rian Pratama – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website

Elliot Nichol – SLRL Profile | Website

Tatiana Derkach – SLRL Profile

Murtaza Siraj – SLRL Profile | Website

Donni Juniawan – SLRL Profile | Website

Meiggy Permana – SLRL Profile

Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website

Daniel L Meyer – SLRL Profile | Website

Krystian Papuga – SLRL Profile

Andy Casota – SLRL Profile | Website

Prastika Bakti Permana – SLRL Profile | Website

Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website

Samuel Lonawijaya – SLRL Profile | Website

Kendra Wilhelm – SLRL Profile | Website

Keoni Michael – SLRL Profile | Website

Shannon Cain – SLRL Profile | Website

Ascent Winners

Ori Carmi – SLRL Profile | Website

Nathanael Varela – SLRL Profile | Website

Kendra Wilhelm – SLRL Profile | Website

Wawan Hermawan – SLRL Profile | Website

Sean Dewitt – SLRL Profile | Website

Laurentiu Nica – SLRL Profile | Website

Yun Li – SLRL Profile | Website

David Hofman – SLRL Profile | Website

Colin Coleman – SLRL Profile | Website

Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website

Wedding Photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website

Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website

Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website

Summit Winners

Ett Venter – SLRL Profile | Website

Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website

Ishit Bawaniya – SLRL Profile | Website

Kendra Wilhelm – SLRL Profile | Website

Dimas S – SLRL Profile

Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website

Beth Lang – SLRL Profile | Website

Victor Duduca – SLRL Profile | Website

Shirish Panchal – SLRL Profile

Ascent Winners

Paco Van Leeuwen – SLRL Profile | Website

Andy Casota – SLRL Profile | Website

Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website

Yun Li – SLRL Profile | Website

Varian Evander – SLRL Profile

Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website

Ciprian Biclineru – SLRL Profile | Website

