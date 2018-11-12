Get Inspired By 52 Incredible Wedding Photographers
Our October Awards submission period closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners in the Wedding Portraiture & Wedding Photojournalism categories. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in November!
Wedding Portraiture Category
Apex Winners
Jason Vinson – SLRL Profile | Website
Jesse La Plante – SLRL Profile | Website
Sean Le Blanc – SLRL Profile | Website
Maciek Januszewzki – SLRL Profile | Website
Bayarerdene Ulziisaikhan – SLRL Profile | Website
Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website
Rian Pratama – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Ryan Young – SLRL Profile | Website
Elliot Nichol – SLRL Profile | Website
Tatiana Derkach – SLRL Profile
Murtaza Siraj – SLRL Profile | Website
Donni Juniawan – SLRL Profile | Website
Meiggy Permana – SLRL Profile
Krzysztof Krawczyk – SLRL Profile | Website
Daniel L Meyer – SLRL Profile | Website
Krystian Papuga – SLRL Profile
Andy Casota – SLRL Profile | Website
Prastika Bakti Permana – SLRL Profile | Website
Evelina Dzienaite – SLRL Profile | Website
Samuel Lonawijaya – SLRL Profile | Website
Kendra Wilhelm – SLRL Profile | Website
Keoni Michael – SLRL Profile | Website
Shannon Cain – SLRL Profile | Website
Ascent Winners
Ori Carmi – SLRL Profile | Website
Nathanael Varela – SLRL Profile | Website
Kendra Wilhelm – SLRL Profile | Website
Wawan Hermawan – SLRL Profile | Website
Sean Dewitt – SLRL Profile | Website
Laurentiu Nica – SLRL Profile | Website
Yun Li – SLRL Profile | Website
David Hofman – SLRL Profile | Website
Colin Coleman – SLRL Profile | Website
Jared Gant – SLRL Profile | Website
Wedding Photojournalism Category
Apex Winners
Annuj Yoganathan – SLRL Profile | Website
Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website
Aaron Storry – SLRL Profile | Website
Summit Winners
Ett Venter – SLRL Profile | Website
Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website
Ishit Bawaniya – SLRL Profile | Website
Kendra Wilhelm – SLRL Profile | Website
Dimas S – SLRL Profile
Chad Winstead – SLRL Profile | Website
Beth Lang – SLRL Profile | Website
Victor Duduca – SLRL Profile | Website
Shirish Panchal – SLRL Profile
Ascent Winners
Paco Van Leeuwen – SLRL Profile | Website
Andy Casota – SLRL Profile | Website
Andra Lesmana – SLRL Profile | Website
Yun Li – SLRL Profile | Website
Varian Evander – SLRL Profile
Christi Chambers – SLRL Profile | Website
Ciprian Biclineru – SLRL Profile | WebsiteSubmit To Awards
