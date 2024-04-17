Photography is a visual medium, and how we present photos for clients is paramount. It’s one thing to capture stunning images, yet it’s an entirely separate challenge to showcase those images in the best way possible. We’ve previously looked at folio boxes and various print box sets as a means for both boosting revenue as well as presenting and preserving your clients’ photos with style. In this article, however, we’re going to explore the wood box for prints, an option that seamlessly weaves together craftsmanship and artistic expression. Join us as we look at what makes wood boxes for prints a unique and appealing means for elevating your photography and better serving your clients.

The Art of Presentation in Photography

Photography is an art form that extends beyond the frame, and presentation plays a pivotal role in conveying the value of photography. Over time, presentation trends have evolved, from simply sharing online galleries to producing slideshows. As clients and photographers alike have moved more towards the tangible benefits of prints, wood print boxes have emerged as a classic way to present and showcase a collection of photos.

One of the highlights of using a wood box for prints versus other options is the wood box’s unique blend of craftsmanship and artistry. These boxes are meticulously crafted from high-quality wood, offering a touch of natural elegance to photography presentation. Available in an array of sizes and finishes, wood print boxes cater to diverse preferences and requirements, making them a versatile choice for photographers.

Primary Benefits of Wood Print Boxes

Enhancing Photography Experience with Wood Print Boxes

Beyond mere packaging, these boxes symbolize care and attention to detail. The wood box for prints boosts the visual appeal of prints while also adding a tactile dimension to the viewing experience. As a result, the box also elevates the perceived value of prints and fosters a deeper connection between photographer and recipient.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendliness

In an age where sustainability is paramount, wood print boxes offer a compelling eco-friendly solution. Crafted from responsibly sourced wood, these boxes minimize environmental impact while exuding natural beauty. Compared to conventional packaging materials, wood print boxes stand out as a sustainable choice, aligning with the values of eco-conscious photographers and clients alike.

Understanding Wood Print Boxes | Wood Box Prints Options

When ordering wood box prints, you’ll be presented with a variety of options. Here are some of the common decisions you’ll make:

Sizing

First, you’ll want to know which size prints your clients prefer, and you’ll need to select the right size box for the prints. Box sizes typically range in size to accommodate prints as small as 4×6 to as large as 8×10. The depth usually sits somewhere around 1.5″ to 2″ so that you can get an equal number of prints into any size box, depending on whether the prints are matted or not, as well as other print options, which we’ll cover below.

Styles and Options for the Lids

Choosing from the lid options for a wood box for prints is one of the most exciting parts of the process. You can go full bleed to cover the entire box with your photo, or you can leave space for a border. The wood print boxes from Zno, for example, include three options: Full bleed, 1/2″ unprinted border, or 1″ unprinted border. All of their printed photo boxes feature UV printed photos.

You will also need to decide if you want the lid prints finished with a natural finish or a white base finish. The natural finish allows the wood to shine, especially in the lighter areas of the image. On the other hand, the white finish creates a softer look and mutes the natural look of the wood due to a bottom layer of white primer. Fortunately, all of the above options look incredible, so you can’t really go wrong here.

If you’d prefer, you can also leave the lid blank or you can include custom laser engraving to elevate your wooden print box. The latter option will allow you to choose from a variety of fonts, or you can even include your studio logo.

Styles and Options for the Photos

We mentioned earlier that the type of print you choose can impact how many prints you can fit into a wood box for prints. Of course, you’ll base your choice on more than deciding how many prints to fit, but it is a factor to consider. To use a specific example, Zno offers three different print types if you order prints with your wood box, including Flush Mount, Standard, or Matted/Mounted Prints. All of these options are available in a variety of sizes and finishes. Their wood print boxes can fit between 30-100 Flush Mount and Standard prints, or 6-10 Matted Prints. You can also order prints from a 3rd-party lab and are not required to order them through Zno.

Pricing

Wood boxes for prints are surprisingly affordable. On the lower end, for just a wood box for prints, you can expect to spend around $28, or less if you have a Pro Plan. Of course, larger boxes with more options, including print sets and/or a USB will cost a little more.

Incorporating Wood Print Boxes into Your Photography Business

For photographers looking to elevate their presentation game, wood print boxes present a great opportunity. Integrating wood print boxes into your photography business is surprisingly easy to do, from the design process to ordering the box or box sets. Also, the investment will likely pay off many fold in the form of enhanced brand perception and client satisfaction.

Conclusion

As photographers strive to create immersive visual experiences, the wood box for prints option emerges as an indispensable tool, infusing presentations with elegance and charm. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or an aspiring enthusiast, exploring wood print boxes opens up a world of creative possibilities.