HOAX ALERT: Viral New Instagram Content “Rule”

Look out, everybody! There’s a new hoax in town!

No, it’s not a haunted house or even misinformation about camera flashes blinding infants. It’s an Instagram hoax… again…

Social Media Hoaxes & How to Stop Them

An image has been recently circulating Instagram feeds over the past week. In fact, you’ve probably seen this type of post countless times before. The “[insert social media platform here] does not have my permission to share photos or messages” hoax. We see a post like this every month on Instagram of Facebook, but it always just turns out to be someone trying to rattle a few chains.

Instagram has come out to dismiss this viral new Instagram hoax image making the rounds. The image claims that, “Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from today. Even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed.” The image goes on to state that Instagram can use the photos in court against you, and the only way to protect yourself is to copy and paste the image onto your feed. Something tells us the original poster didn’t involve a lawyer in this claim.

In fact, the Instagram Brand Communications Manager, Stephanie Otway recently told WWD, “There’s no truth to this post.”

This all started when Instagram accounts with large numbers of followers began sharing this viral Instagram hoax image, including musicians, actors, and politicians. The goal was to have the image reshared to stop this evil corporation from taking your rights!

This is history repeating itself, folks. Facebook felt the need to address similar claims in 2012 and once again in 2015.

If you’d like to know how Instagram is actually using your information, take a look at its official Data Policy.

It never hurts to know your rights and where you stand with a company. But before you go sharing these kinds of hoaxes, do your research. The best way to not spread misinformation is to NOT SPREAD IT! Keep yourself in the know, so that the next time an image like this resurfaces, you’ll be ready.

