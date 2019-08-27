Prices for the Canon RF “Holy Trinity” Lenses May Have Just Leaked

A few weeks ago we reported the rumor that Canon will be releasing the rest of the “Holy Trinity” lineup of lenses soon. Well now it seems that rumor has a little more weight. Apparently the folks at Canon Rumors have received the, (approximate), pricing for those three lenses with a little more info to add to the mix. It looks like the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM will be coming first, and the RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM coming later.

Rumored Prices for the Canon “Holy Trinity”

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM 82,600 THB – $2499 USD

USD Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM 82,600 THB – $2499 USD

USD Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM 93,500 THB – $2799 USD

According to this news, the 15-35mm and 24-70mm are set to begin shipping in October, while the 70-200mm won’t be shipping until closer to December, (Just in time for Christmas).

While this is all fantastic news for those of us thirsty for more information, we’ll still have to wait for the official announcement to see the correct USD pricing, (Since the prices were converted from Thai Baht) but they do seem pretty close and accurate to me. So what do you think? Are the prices in line with what you expected for them? Are you planning on picking them up once they drop? Let us know in the comments below!

