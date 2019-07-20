Unsubscribed and Deleted All Adobe CC Software – This Is What Happened
Creative Cloud desktop has been successfully uninstalled.
Life After Adobe – Cutting The Cord: The Beginning
If you’re tired of renting your creative software from Adobe and want to check out 100% subscription-free Adobe alternatives that are either free or have a one-time purchase price, you’ve come to the right place!
Well, it’s official! You asked for it, you got it!
As they say, if you’re going to Talk The Talk you need to Walk The Walk and that’s exactly what I’m doing. After using Adobe products for the majority of my professional career, in excess of 20 years, I’ve unsubscribed and uninstalled all Adobe Creative Cloud (Adobe CC) Software from each and every studio PC.
Now it’s time to scramble to replace Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Lightroom, Audition, After Effects, and the rest of software in the Adobe CC suite.
This video marks the beginning of our journey together, “Life After Adobe – Cutting The Cord”, moving from Adobe software to PAID or FREE alternatives for professional creative work.
Experience the process of deleting all Adobe software and what happens when you do.
*** Warning *** This Is Not For The Faint Of Heart!
If you’re interested in cutting the cord, I show you how to get 60 days of your current Adobe Creative Cloud subscription FREE Of Charge before you take the plunge.
Remember, this is a test! If I find that my client projects are being hindered or the time it takes to accomplish the tasks greater than with Adobe software I will be forced back into the Adobe CC Subscription model. As we all know, time is money!
On the other hand, if I can complete my projects and no longer have to rent or lease software with nothing to show for it once payment stops, then Adobe will not see me back.
Watch my journey, voice your opinion, share your experience, and interact with thousands of creatives just like you in the comment area below these videos. Share the Life After Adobe – Cutting The Cord Playlist with friends, family, colleagues and of course your photo/video community.
Thanks so much for your support! I truly hope you find this series both entertaining and helpful.
It’s worth noting, for anyone who might wander in off the streets (and might not read your bio), that you’re a photo/videographer and most of your clients likely don’t require more than the final file format (jpeg, mp4, mpeg, etc.). It’s when you get into having to send industry standard/Adobe formatted files that the problems really start.
Great point. I addressed that in the comment below. It is still an issue in the industry. Collaboration vs Final Deliveries,.
It is possible, if you are freelancer or in general run your own business, and actually this rending software scheme should be taken to courts, the monopoly of adobe should be taken to courts.
If you need to work hired though, that whole different story. No one out there is hiring you if you are not proficient in CC. No matter how good you are in what you do or ypur experience, lack of proficiency in CC leaves you out of employment. And how you get this proficiency then? Long paradox wildly capitalistic story ….
Its like you cant work if you dont use exclusively bosch tools. I wonder how law frames allow this situation to exist.
Great point. For many years in the industry, I used Adobe not because I loved it but was required to be able to collaborate with clients and other studios. As of today, this has become a lot less of an issue but it’s still an issue..
I worked at Adobe. They are thief!
Ouch! I would not go that far as I do not have internal knowledge but if you yo do… Well… You know better than I.
Leaving Adobe makes me nervous! Interested in this!
You and me both Jessica. As of right now, it has become less of an issue. Thanks for joining me on this journey. I hope you find it entertaining and helpful.