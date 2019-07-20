Unsubscribed and Deleted All Adobe CC Software – This Is What Happened

Creative Cloud desktop has been successfully uninstalled.

Life After Adobe – Cutting The Cord: The Beginning

If you’re tired of renting your creative software from Adobe and want to check out 100% subscription-free Adobe alternatives that are either free or have a one-time purchase price, you’ve come to the right place!

Well, it’s official! You asked for it, you got it!

As they say, if you’re going to Talk The Talk you need to Walk The Walk and that’s exactly what I’m doing. After using Adobe products for the majority of my professional career, in excess of 20 years, I’ve unsubscribed and uninstalled all Adobe Creative Cloud (Adobe CC) Software from each and every studio PC.

Now it’s time to scramble to replace Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, Lightroom, Audition, After Effects, and the rest of software in the Adobe CC suite.

This video marks the beginning of our journey together, “Life After Adobe – Cutting The Cord”, moving from Adobe software to PAID or FREE alternatives for professional creative work.

Experience the process of deleting all Adobe software and what happens when you do.

*** Warning *** This Is Not For The Faint Of Heart!

If you’re interested in cutting the cord, I show you how to get 60 days of your current Adobe Creative Cloud subscription FREE Of Charge before you take the plunge.

Remember, this is a test! If I find that my client projects are being hindered or the time it takes to accomplish the tasks greater than with Adobe software I will be forced back into the Adobe CC Subscription model. As we all know, time is money!

On the other hand, if I can complete my projects and no longer have to rent or lease software with nothing to show for it once payment stops, then Adobe will not see me back.

Watch my journey, voice your opinion, share your experience, and interact with thousands of creatives just like you in the comment area below these videos. Share the Life After Adobe – Cutting The Cord Playlist with friends, family, colleagues and of course your photo/video community.

Thanks so much for your support! I truly hope you find this series both entertaining and helpful.