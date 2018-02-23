Tokina Releases Fast Wide Angle Lens For Sony: The Tokina FIRIN 20mm F2 AF

For Sony shooters, there is a rising hope that this spring is when the E-Mount finally blooms with an assortment of new lens options from 3rd-party manufacturers. The third generation of the Sony A7 series is in full swing, but with Sony commanding premium prices for both its bodies and lenses, it forces many, if not, most photographers to choose between the premium body and premium lens offerings.

Until recently, third-party disruptors Sigma, Tamron, and Tokina have focused their attention on the DSLR world but, their encroachment into the mirrorless market seems to be picking up momentum. Hoping to grab a bit a buzz before CP+ 2018, Tokina has announced a new autofocus variant of their 20mm f2 Firin lenses.

According to Tokina’s Press Release FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF is the long-awaited autofocus version of the existing FíRIN 20mm F2 FE super wide angle lens for full-frame Sony E-mount. Adopting the same optical design as in MF model, now we offer two options for end-users to choose according to the purpose and style of shooting.

Product Details

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2 to f/22

Three Super-Low Dispersion Elements

13 elements in 11 groups

Two Aspherical Elements

Multi-Layered Coating

Ring-Type Ultrasonic AF Motor

Full-Time Manual Focus Override

Supports In-Camera Assist Functions

Nine-Blade Diaphragm

Filter Thread: 62 mm

Weight: 464g (1.02 lb)

Lens Highlights

Full-Time Manual Focus Override

In-Camera Assist Function Support

No De-clicked Aperture feature

The Tokina FÍRIN 20MM F2 lens for Sony is tentatively scheduled for worldwide release at the end of May 2018. Pre-order your copy here.

The Tokina FÍRIN 20MM F2 lens (manual focus only) is available now for $699.