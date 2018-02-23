Tokina Releases Fast Wide Angle Lens For Sony: The Tokina FIRIN 20mm F2 AF
For Sony shooters, there is a rising hope that this spring is when the E-Mount finally blooms with an assortment of new lens options from 3rd-party manufacturers. The third generation of the Sony A7 series is in full swing, but with Sony commanding premium prices for both its bodies and lenses, it forces many, if not, most photographers to choose between the premium body and premium lens offerings.
Until recently, third-party disruptors Sigma, Tamron, and Tokina have focused their attention on the DSLR world but, their encroachment into the mirrorless market seems to be picking up momentum. Hoping to grab a bit a buzz before CP+ 2018, Tokina has announced a new autofocus variant of their 20mm f2 Firin lenses.
[REWIND: Tamron Announces Two New Lenses | 70-210mm F/4 For Canon and Nikon & 28-75MM F/2.8 DI III RXD for Sony E-mount]
According to Tokina’s Press Release
FíRIN 20mm F2 FE AF is the long-awaited autofocus version of the existing FíRIN 20mm F2 FE super wide angle lens for full-frame Sony E-mount. Adopting the same optical design as in MF model, now we offer two options for end-users to choose according to the purpose and style of shooting.
Product Details
- E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
- Aperture Range: f/2 to f/22
- Three Super-Low Dispersion Elements
- 13 elements in 11 groups
- Two Aspherical Elements
- Multi-Layered Coating
- Ring-Type Ultrasonic AF Motor
- Full-Time Manual Focus Override
- Supports In-Camera Assist Functions
- Nine-Blade Diaphragm
- Filter Thread: 62 mm
- Weight: 464g (1.02 lb)
Lens Highlights
- Full-Time Manual Focus Override
- In-Camera Assist Function Support
- No De-clicked Aperture feature
The Tokina FÍRIN 20MM F2 lens for Sony is tentatively scheduled for worldwide release at the end of May 2018. Pre-order your copy here.
The Tokina FÍRIN 20MM F2 lens (manual focus only) is available now for $699.
No Comments
Please log in or register to post a comment.