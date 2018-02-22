Back-Bone Gear & Interchangeable Lenses For the Sony RX0

At a glance, the Sony RX0 looks like a stripped down RX100 so that it would fit into a GoPro sized hole. Looking at the spec sheet, however, you begin to realize that in typical Sony fashion nothing is held back. Dropping a 1-inch sensor in the RX0 Sony has separated itself from the pack; add to this multi-camera ability for easy VR capture and 360 content.

While the new Sony action camera might offer better lowlight performance than competing 1/2.3″ counterparts, many potential users feel as though the 24mm fixed lens mitigate any potential advantage. The Canadian company Back-Bone Gear hopes to tap into the potential of the RX0 with their custom modifications.

Specializing in producing modifications for action cameras, such as GoPro cameras or Yi cameras, Back-Bone Gear’s latest venture called the Ribcage RX0 adds a Micro Four-Thirds lens mount to Sony’s action camera.

RX0 PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

15.3MP multi-layer Exmor RS CMOS sensor

Zeiss Tessar T* 24 mm equivalent F4

Outputs 4:2:2 UHD 4K Video via HDMI

Raw capture

1/32000 shutter speed

16 FPS

Full HD at 240 FPS

Ultra-Compact, Lightweight Body

Timecode-Sync Multiple Cameras

Internally Records 1080p60 Video

XAVC-S, AVCHD and MP4 Recording

Control via App or VP1K Remote

NTSC/PAL Switchable

Waterproof & Shockproof Body

Ribcage RX0 Overview

MFT Mount & C-Mount

Use SLR lenses & more with optional adapters

Tripod mount with both 1/4-20 & 3/8-16 UNC threads

Internal filter holder & removable IR-cut filter for custom imaging applications

The added MFT lens mount is passive, not supply any electronic communication to the camera, and is intended for manual MFT lenses, adapted SLR glass or C-Mount lenses; an adapter included in the box for the latter. The Ribcage RX0 also includes a removable IR-cut filter, which allows for easy IR capture or stunning black and white imagery.

The modification has a bit of a trade-off when it comes to portability and weather sealing, but what you lose waterproofing you gain the ability to use to change lenses that can be adapted to the Miro-Four-Thirds format, this includes the Metabones Speed Booster.

The price of adding interchangeable lenses to the RX0 comes at a bit of premium. The modded Ribcage RX0 is available for pre-order now starting at $1,099 directly from Back-Bone Gear. The first units are expected to ship at the beginning of March.