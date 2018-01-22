A new year has begun and what better way to celebrate it than with new gear? We’ve paired up with CreativeLive and LensRentals to giveaway a camera of your choice: Canon 5D Mark IV, the Nikon D850, or the Sony A7RIII. Click here to enter the giveaway.

The Giveaway Prize

The winner will have his/her choice between the Canon 5D Mark IV, the Nikon D850, and the Sony A7RIII. These three contenders are all top of the line in their respective brands and all will cost you around ~$3,200 but we are giving you the opportunity to win one of these for free!

The contest runs from January 22nd to February 22nd.

Enter Giveaway Here!

New Year, New Gear Giveaway – Win a 5DM4, D850, or A7R3!



(If you are having trouble seeing the giveaway entry form, access it directly here.)

There are 5 easy ways to enter, and if you do all 5 you can gain up to 15 individual entries to increase your chances of winning.

The contest is strictly for U.S residents only.

One lucky winner will be randomly selected on February 22, 2018.

FAQS

Is this giveaway open internationally?

This contest is only open to U.S residents.

Can I get entries for “Signing up for a free SLR Lounge Premium Trial” if I am already a Premium Member?

Yes. You don’t have to sign up for another account. Simply enter your existing account info into the “What is Your Username or Email (for verification)” Field.